Defensive Coordinator Jovan Dewitt Previews FIU Defense In 2025
MIAMI, FL - If there was one bright spot throughout the 2024 season for FIU, it was the Panthers' defense. They finished fourth in total defense in Conference USA (seventh in rushing defense/fourth in passing defense).
Following the season, FIU lost Defensive Player of the Year, Travion Barnes, who transferred to Baylor, Elijah Anderson-Taylor (graduation) and both starting safeties, Jojo Evans (Louisville) and CJ Christian (Washington). Keegan Davis and Brian Blades II are the lone starters that will return for the upcoming season.
One thing that will be different this upcoming season is the simplicity of the defense.
"We've simplified a lot of stuff," Dewitt told G5 Football Daily. "We've lessened some of the calls and so we've stayed in more baskets, meaning we we have different categories of defense where you're playing single, high split, safety blitz type concepts. They're starting to understand that these tools go with certain concepts of what we're doing within these buckets. That allows us to be more multiple, allows our disguises to work a lot better as well. From that standpoint, it hasn't fundamentally changed in what we're doing, but conceptually, some of the things that we've done have become a lot easier on the guys from a teaching standpoint."
Defensive line
Starting with the EDGE rushers, Keegan Davis, the lone starter that will return, posted a career-high 30 total tackles (12 solo/18 assisted), four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. On the other side, it'll be JUCO transfer Kenton Simmons. In 2024, he posted 33 total tackles (16 solo/17 assisted), nine tackles for loss and six sacks. He will replace Eddie Walls II who departed to Houston following spring camp.
Inside, it's been Marshall transfer Olasunkonmi Agunloye, who stands at 6'7," 315 pounds and Quaylen Hill, who has been one of the toughest guys to move per some offensive lineman.
"They're really dominant right now," said Dewitt. 'We've said this before, and we'll say it again. Getting longer at the point of attack has been a big emphasis for us this off season. you talk about those four guys right there outside of Quaylen, they've all got a huge playing radius and that affects things that other people aren't ready for."
Other names who will likely see action on the defensive line are sophomore Germaine Carter, who racked up 10 total tackles (three solo/seven assisted), one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Another fall camp standout has been Florida State transfer Dante Anderson, a former four-star recruit. Ball State transfer L'Cier Luter will be someone who will also provide some nice depth, he was the final transfer portal acquisition of the spring.
Linebacker
When losing both starting linebacker who accounted for over 200 total tackles, finding a replacement won't be easy, but throughout camp, the two names that continue to play with the first team are returner Percy Courtney Jr. and Colorado/Florida A&M transfer Johnny Chaney Jr.
Courtney, who played in 12 games, getting one start against Jacksonville State, posted 25 total tackles (10 solo/15 assisted), one tackle for loss and one interception.
Chaney, who was with Willie Simmons when he was at FAMU has been taking the first time reps with Courtney. In his three seasons at the HBCU level, he posted 141 total tackles (70 solo/71 assisted), 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Cornerbacks
Seasoned veterans Brian Blades II and Ashton Levells will lead the way on the first team for the Panthers. Returner Victor Evans III has also made a name for himself and Bobby Salla Jr. will be making the move to cornerback (nickel). Transfers include Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine (Arizona) and Tyderick Brown (UAB)
Blades, who posted 29 total tackles (21 solo/eight assisted), one tackle for loss and was one of six players in Conference USA to have a pick six. He was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, CUSA Preseason Watch List, Group of Five All-American Second Team (Hero Sports), All-CUSA Preseason First Team (Athlon Sports) and All-CUSA Preseason Second Team (Phil Steele).
"They've done a good job of adapting to what we want to do," said Dewitt. "We're going to challenge them a little bit more and we want to be able to harass the quarterback a little bit more. We talk about having a havoc rate, meaning anytime we can disrupt an offensive play, whether it's a TfL, a sack, a PBU, a tip ball, a quarterback hurry and a turnover on downs. We've operated about a 25% havoc rate throughout the course of every practice. Once or twice we were below that. Our goal is to be at one out of every five plays, so 20% and right now we're averaging probably about 25%."
Levells, who is coming off a torn ACL, comes from the JUCO ranks. He transferred to FIU last year, but did not play. Victor Evans III, who played in nine games, posted 15 total tackles (eight solo/seven assisted) and two tackles for loss, will play a pivitol role in the Panthers secondary.
Celestine, who played in seven games last season at Arizona, had a strong fall and has been switching between the first and second team throughout camp.
Safety
One of the biggest storylines throughout fall camp has been 6'2," 185-pound incoming freshman Jessiah McGrew. Expect to see him get some playing time during week one against Bethune-Cookman. He comes from Florida State University School where he posted 104 tackles and eight interceptions.
"He's making highlight type interceptions because he's understanding when and where he can take chances and when and where he's got to play it safe."
Shamir Sterlin, who played in three games last season, impressed throughout camp and even started in week one, but the combination of CJ Christian and Jojo Evans took over the progression of the season. Sterlin also got a lot bigger, going from 185 pounds to 210 pounds.
Expect Sterlin to start alongside McGrew on August 29. Other names to keep an eye on are Arkansas State transfer Websley Etienne and Illinois transfer Demetrius Hill. Both have split time between the first and second team.
Per head coach Willie Simmons, expect them all to rotate throughout the game. It won't be only two guys starting and staying in the game.