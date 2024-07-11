EA Sports College Football 25: Jacksonville State OL Clay Webb is Highest-Rated G5 Player
Ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the video game developer released the overall ratings for the top-100 players that will be included in the title. While not many players from the Group of Five cracked the list, a select few stood amongst FBS' best.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks' offensive guard Clay Webb is the top-rated G5 player in the game with an overall rating of 92. He is #37 overall player in the game.
Webb also received some statistical ratings including a 68 out of 99 in speed, an 84 in acceleration, an 88 in strength, a 92 in awareness, and an 77 in jumping.
The 6'3" 290-pound redshirt senior was named the 2023 offensive guard of the year by College Football Network, was an All-CUSA selection, and earned a first-team All-America nod from College Football Network.
Webb was one of three CUSA players included in the top-100. Liberty's Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley were also on the list.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.