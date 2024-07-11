G5 Football Daily

EA Sports College Football 25: Jacksonville State OL Clay Webb is Highest-Rated G5 Player

Joe Londergan

Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez points to the locker room during a weather delay in the Jax State Spring game in Jacksonville, Alabama. April 19, 2024.
Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez points to the locker room during a weather delay in the Jax State Spring game in Jacksonville, Alabama. April 19, 2024. / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden
In this story:

Ahead of the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the video game developer released the overall ratings for the top-100 players that will be included in the title. While not many players from the Group of Five cracked the list, a select few stood amongst FBS' best.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks' offensive guard Clay Webb is the top-rated G5 player in the game with an overall rating of 92. He is #37 overall player in the game.

RELATED: Former MTSU DB Kevin Byard Named to Conference USA Hall of Fame

Webb also received some statistical ratings including a 68 out of 99 in speed, an 84 in acceleration, an 88 in strength, a 92 in awareness, and an 77 in jumping.

The 6'3" 290-pound redshirt senior was named the 2023 offensive guard of the year by College Football Network, was an All-CUSA selection, and earned a first-team All-America nod from College Football Network.

Webb was one of three CUSA players included in the top-100. Liberty's Kaidon Salter and Quinton Cooley were also on the list.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/CUSA