FIU Cornerback J.T. Anderson To Enter Transfer Portal
FIU football's first player to enter the transfer portal in the spring window will becornerback J.T. Anderson. In his two seasons at FIU, Anderson posted six total tackles (one solo/five assisted). In 2023, he played 11 games on special teams.
Prior to his time at FIU, Anderson spent two years at Bryant, but only playing in one season, posting 17 total tackles (14 solo/three assisted), one tackle for loss and two interceptions through nine games played.
Anderson, a native of Tampa, Florida stands at 6'1," 198 pounds.
With another player entering the transfer portal, FIU is up to 20 players who have left the program since the conclusion of the 2024 season. After a third straight 4-8 season, head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired and has since taken a defensive analyst job at Mississippi State. MacIntyre was replaced by former FAMU head coach and former Duke assistant Willie Simmons in December.
