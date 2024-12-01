FIU Football Fires Head Coach Mike MacIntyre
After three seasons, FIU football is firing head coach Mike MacIntyre. He will finish his tenure with a 12-24 overall record and a 5-18 conference record. The buyout for MacIntyre is expected to be between $1.5 and two million.
“I want to thank Mike for pouring three years of his heart and soul into the program and for solidifying the foundation,” said Athletic Director Scott Carr in the press release. “Coach Mac inherited a challenging situation three years ago, but he improved numerous areas within the program – from posting our highest-ever GPA to bettering the operations and budgets – and the culture shift has been evident."
MacIntyre is a Florida native who was hired in December of 2021. He was previously the head coach at San Jose State and Colorado. He was at Memphis as their defensive coordinator prior to being hired by FIU.
After a tumultuous ending to the Butch Davis era, with a 1-11 record in 2021, MacIntyre led FIU to a 4-8 season the following year. In 2023, MacIntyre and the Panthers once again went 4-8, but regressed in conference play, going 1-7.
In 2024, FIU went 4-8 for a third straight season, losing five one-score games and failing to win a game on the road for the first time since 2021. Within those eight losses included Monmouth, an FCS school, UTEP, who going into that game had yet to win a game and Kennesaw State, who was 1-9.
Carr also noted that "this was a decision based solely off on-field results, and at this time I felt our program needed to go in a different direction. While we have been more competitive on the field each of the last three seasons, unfortunately our win-loss record is not indicative of those statistical improvements."
MacIntyre was accused by former FIU linebacker Reggie Peterson of verbal abuse and other erratic behavior in a November 21 social media post. MacIntyre also drew the ire of several former FIU players two weeks ago, commenting in a press conference that "this program hasn’t had good history at all since the beginning of it."
FIU will begin a search for their new head coach immediately. Defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt will be the program's head coach in the interim.
