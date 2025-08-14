FIU's Bobby Salla Jr. Continues To Go Through Change During Collegiate Career
MIAMI, FL - Delray Beach native Bobby Salla Jr. is going into his third year with FIU football. This will mark his fourth head coach since reaching the collegiate ranks. Change has been a constant throughout Sallah's career, whether it's been coaching turnover or having to learn new positions.
"Having a new coaching staff throughout my career hasn't been anything new. This is my fourth coaching staff," Salla said. "One thing about this staff is they're opportunistic. Every single person, no matter if you are a walk-on or you've been starting for the past three years over here. Everybody's been getting a shot. That's the most eye-opening thing here, is that the best man is going to play here and that's what the staff represents."
Salla, a senior, began his career at Temple under head coach Rod Carey in 2021. In the following season, Stan Drayton took over. In both his seasons with the Owls, Sallah saw limited playing time. He walked on as a safety in 2021, but by 2022, he had made the transition from safety to wide receiver. He finished that year playing in six games, but primarily on special teams.
After the season, Salla joined Mike MacIntyre and the FIU Panthers. He went back to safety and finished the season making 12 appearances (one start against Arkansas), posting 21 total tackles (10 solo/11 assisted). He had a season-best four tackles in three consecutive games.
Going into 2024, Salla was put on scholarship and once again saw action in all 12 games, but due to safeties Jojo Evans and CJ Christian posting exceptionally strong campaigns, there weren't many opportunities. Salla posted ten total tackles (three solo/nine assisted) and one interception, which came in the UTEP game.
Following the season, FIU fired head coach Mike MacIntyre and hired Willie Simmons, marking Salla's fourth and likely final head coach at the collegiate level. Amidst all the uncertainty, the FIU safety knew he would return.
"I love FIU and everything it represents, but regardless of new staff, I'm confident my ability. When I got in last year, I showed what I can do. The last staff weren't feeling the same way, but I knew I was confident my ability. When the new staff came in, I was gonna make a good first impression. I feel like that's what I've done."
This time around, he's been splitting time between safety and cornerback, more specifically, the nickel spot. This is something that the previous coaching staff introduced, playing behind now former Panther Jamal Potts, but as the season progressed, he moved off the position. The new coaching staff introduced this to him on day one.
"I was kind of excited because they saw me for what I really am," Salla said. "I feel like that nickel spot is really my truest position. Just shows everything."
Salla could turn into a useful utility piece for the Panthers defense when the season begins on Friday, August 29 against Bethune-Cookman.