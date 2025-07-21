FIU's Keyone Jenkins Named Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of The Year
For the first time since FIU joined Conference USA (2013), a Panther has been named the league's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. That honor was given to FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins on Monday morning.
This also marks the first time in program history that there are multiple FIU preseason player of the year selections. Wide receiver C'Quan Jnopierre was named Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. This award was voted on by all current Conference USA coaches.
Along with being named Preseason Player of the Year, Jenkins was also named to All-CUSA Preseason Second Team (Athlon Sports), All-CUSA Preseason Second Team (Phil Steele) and noted as the No. 86 best FBS quarterback by The Athletic.
Jenkins, who is one of seven returning quarterbacks in the league entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season, but decided to withdraw his name after Willie Simmons was hired to be the program's head coach.
Last season, Jenkins completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ranked third amongst the conference in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns, fourth in completions and first in quarterback efficiency.
The Panthers quarterback finished the 2024 season second all-time in single-season passing touchdowns at FIU, just behind James Morgan (2018). Jenkins. He is currently fifth on the program's all-time passing touchdown list (33), trailing Paul McCall (34), Morgan (40), Josh Padrick (42) and Alex McGough (65).
Jenkins, a former three-star recruit from Miami Central High in the class of 2023, initially committed to FIU but flipped his commitment to Auburn. FIU continued to recruit Jenkins until they finally got him to once again flip his commitment back to FIU.
After not being named the starter ahead of their week zero game against Louisiana Tech in 2023, Jenkins backed up quarterback Grayson James for one game before being named the starter for their week one game against FCS Maine. Jenkins went on to start 11 games, completing 194 passes for 2,414 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named to Conference USA's all-freshman team that season.
Conference USA will host their annual kickoff event on Tuesday, July 22nd. ESPN+ will also stream the show, interviewing FIU head coach Willie Simmons, quarterback Keyone Jenkins and cornerback Brian Blades II. FIU takes the stage to speak to the media at 11:20 am ET.