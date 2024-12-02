FIU Wide Receiver Dean Patterson To Enter The Transfer Portal
Minutes after the firing of FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre became official, wide receiver Dean Patterson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
Patterson finished the 2024 season with 50 receptions for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6'2" will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Patterson, a redshirt junior out of Lutz, Florida joined FIU prior to the 2021 season after spending a redshirt year at Findlay University. In 2021, Patterson hauled in three receptions for 34 yards, seeing most of his time as a specialist with FIU.
In 2022, Patterson saw more action as a punt returner, but on the offensive side of the ball, he caught 17 passes for 264 yards and no touchdowns. It wasn't until 2023 that Patterson hauled in his first touchdown. He caught 28 passes for 423 yards and one touchdown. In 2024, he set a career-high in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
The transfer portal officially opens on December 9.
