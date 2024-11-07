Kennesaw State Football: Despite Adversity, QB Davis Bryson is Where He Wants To Be
Although the Kennesaw State Owls currently find themselves with a 1-7 record, they did something this season no other Conference USA team had been able to do since 2022: beat the Liberty Flames. A major architect of the the big Week 9 win was redshirt sophomore quarterback Davis Bryson.
For Bryson, he is used to battling adversity to reach this point in his life. The native from Woodbridge, Virginia began playing football at the age of five years old.
"Football has always been the number one love and passion for me. Ever since I put a helmet on, it's just been the number one love of mine," said Bryson.
The Owls' quarterback attended Freedom High School, where he was limited to one full season as a starter after a a broken fibula in the third game of the season his junior year. Nevertheless, as a senior in 2021, he was named an All-Region Player of the Year and All-District Player of the Year honors.
Bryson was lightly recruited out of high school, receiving offers from several Division II programs. His biggest offer came late that December when he was offered a scholarship to attend Navy - which actually led to his commitment to Kennesaw State.
"I was super close to committing to Navy until I found out that type 1 diabetics are an automatic disqualification for the military program," said Bryson. "One of the coaches there, I'm pretty sure it was coach (Brian) Newberry...reached out to coach (Brian) Bohannon and sent my film over to him. That's when Kennesaw State started recruiting me."
Bryson committed to Kennesaw State prior to the 2022 season, the latter end of the Owls dominance at the FCS level. To start his time there, Bryson had to sit behind quarterbacks Xavier Shepard and Jonathan Murphy. Shepard led the way in 2022 with 1,130 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games played.
"It was just a fun experience," said Bryson of his early days in suburban Atlanta. "Coming into a Division I college football program, making that adjustment from high school more than anything, just learning from the guys ahead of me, Xavier Shepherd and Jonathan Murphy, guys that really took me under their wing and showed me the ropes of college football and how to be a professional. Me and Jonathan Murphy built a great bond. The two years that he was here, I was able to learn a lot from him, on and off the field, just a great guy in general and a great leader, a lot of great things that I learned from him. The two years that I did sit, I appreciate them."
Bryson got into action for four games in 2023, completing two passes for 53 yards while running for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He split reps with Murphy who finished that season completing 85 passes for 1,190 yards and eight touchdowns.
The biggest adjustment Bryson had to make was the transition from the FCS to FBS level, as Kennesaw State joined Conference USA.
"So much excitement hearing the news about that," said Bryson. "I heard little talks about it in the past, but I wasn't sure if it was true or not. Once I got the news, just excitement knowing that I could possibly be the guy to bring us into this new era of college football. It just turned me up a notch to want to improve in the offseason, the grind, and just be my best self so we can be successful in this new era."
Going into spring and fall camp, it was Bryson's job to lose, but he knew to earn the job, he had to prepare a lot more than usual.
"In college football nothing is set in stone. I knew I had to go and prepare and earn that that starting spot. Just upped my physical preparation, my mental preparation and attacking it just like I would any other season. Going and watching as much tape as I could and even starting in the spring. Just treating the spring like an actual fall season."
Evidenced by Kennesaw State's record, It's been an up and down season. Bryson has started in seven games this season, completing 86 passes for 901 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, the Owls quarterback has also run for 247 yards and one touchdown.
Going into the seventh game of the season, the Owls were 0-6, still in search for their first win against an FBS team and at the FBS level. Unfortunately for them, they had to face the Liberty Flames, where they were 24-point underdogs.
"We felt that way all week that we were going to win that football game," said Bryson. "The week of preparation, film study, the week of practice, it just felt it felt different. It felt like we couldn't miss, we were clicking on offense and defense. Just having a conversation with guys outside of football in the locker room, just the utmost confidence within the team to go out and perform the way we did."
Going into the half, it was tied at 14 apiece, but it was the third quarter where Kennesaw was able to take the lead, thanks to running back Qua Ashley who ran it in for a six-yard touchdown. The Owls' defense limited Liberty to a field goal. Although the Flames did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Kennesaw State was able to knock in two field goals, just enough to win by a final score of 27-24.
The Owls faithful stormed the field, but all of a sudden, Flames head coach Jaime Chadwell had some discussions with the referees and one second was added onto the clock, giving Liberty one last play.
"I thought the game was over," said Bryson. "I can't even be mad because if I was on the other side, I'd want one more play too. Definitely just knowing that my defense is going to go out there and get another stop. I wasn't too worried at all. Just let them have their little second left and we'll beat them again."
This was the first time that Bryson was able to live through a field storm (twice).
"When I saw everybody running, I was like, there's no way this happening right now. It was crazy," Bryson said of the surreal moment. "It's a great feeling. I've never been a part of anything like that before. It was great to know that the fans came and supported us and stayed the whole game, and even with the ups and downs that we've had all season, they're still there repping and supporting us."
Although the Owls lost the following week against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, they will have a great chance at their second win of the season against UTEP this week on ESPN+. 1-8 on the season, the Miners are just as desperate as Kennesaw State to get their second win of the season. The Miners are currently favored by four points.
"They're well coached," said Bryson. "They got guys that can fly around. They've got athletes everywhere. They've got guys everywhere that can play ball at a high level, but we're excited to play them...Just another opportunity to play on Saturday."
