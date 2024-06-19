TRANSFER PORTAL: LB Trent Zappe Withdraws, Will Return To Western Kentucky
Per On3's transfer portal tracker, Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore linebacker Trent Zappe has withdrawn fromt the transfer portal.
The younger brother of former Western Kentucky quarterback and current New England Patriot has not yet seen the field for the Hilltoppers. He entered the portal in late April.
The six-foot, 225-pound defender from Victoria, Texas had a two-star rating in the class of 2022. He had over 340 tackles as a three-year starter in high school.
In 2021, before moving on to the NFL, Bailey set the FBS single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.
The Hilltoppers have had a handful of other notable players test the transfer portal waters this offseason before recommitting to Tyson Helton's team, including starting offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, quarterback/bowl game hero Caden Veltkamp, and starting defensive backs Upton Stout and Anthony Johnson.
WKU will return to the field on August 31 in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide.