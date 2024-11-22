Week 13 - Sam Houston @ Jacksonville State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Conference USA title race is heating up in the final two weeks of the season. The Sam Houston Bearkats are still hanging on, thanks to Louisiana Tech defeating Western Kentucky and the Liberty Flames losing two conference games.
As for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, the stakes are simple: win and you're in the championship game.
Sam Houston State Bearkats (8-2, 5-1 Conference USA) @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3, 6-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 23
Time: 12 PM ET // 11 AM CT
Location: Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium - Jacksonville, Alabama
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: BSN Audio | SXM 984 and WLJS 91.9
Betting Line: Jax State -6 on FanDuel
Storylines
Defense Needs To Step Up
It's pretty simple for the Gamecocks on how they can win this game: their defense needs to step up.
After surrendering 31 points to FIU last week and 37 to Louisiana Tech the week prior, they need to perform on that side of the ball against a Sam Houston team that ranks fourth in total offense (366.4) and fifth in scoring.
Bearkats Offense In Need of Big Game
Sam Houston State has struggled to put points on the board in their last three games. Combined, they have 33 points in that span, with 23 of those coming from their overtime win against the Kennesaw State Owls.
Quarterback Hunter Watson has also slowed down since returning from a non-throwing shoulder injury. He hasn't thrown for a touchdown in either of the last two games, and has rushed for 78 yards Watson has shown flashes of brilliance as a runner this season, going over 100 yards on the ground against New Mexico State and Texas State.
Fortunately for the Bearkats, the Jacksonville State defense has struggled recently, specifically against the run, allowing 184.5 yards per game. Sam Houston State currently has the third-best rushing offense in Conference USA.
Caleb Weaver Continues To Thrive
Sam Houston cornerback Caleb Weaver continues to thrive in his third season with the Bearkats. He leads the team with 70 total tackles and is 11th amongst Conference USA in that category. He leads the conference with his 53 solo tackles.
Weaver is making a case for not just an All-Conference First-Team spot, but CUSA Defensive Player of the Year. He'll have competition with other names such as Travion Barnes and even teammate Kavian Gaither, but he'll continue to make his case in the final two weeks of the season
