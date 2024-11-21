Week 13 - Western Kentucky @ Liberty: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The goal is clear at this point: win and you're in.
After a tough loss for Western Kentucky against Louisiana Tech last week, they essentially need to win out to clinch a spot in the Conference USA championship game. The same goes for a Liberty Flames team that has already suffered losses to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State. One loss, and the Flames are out of the running.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's showdown between the Tops and the Flames
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) @ Liberty Flames (7-2, 4-2 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 23
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Location: Williams Stadium - Lynchburg, Virginia
TV: ESPN+
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM) and The Varsity Network
Betting: Liberty -1.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Last Matchup
When these two teams met last season, the Flames crushed the Tops by a final score of 42-29. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter led the way with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. This came on a rare night where Quinton Cooley ran for under 100 yards, but still punched in a touchdown.
Flames Need To Run The Ball
Liberty is at a clear advantage when it comes to being able to run the ball. The Flames rank fifth in the country in rushing yards per game and are first in CUSA in rush offense. Leading the way for the Flames is Cooley, reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, who has 998 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 162 attempts this season.
The Hilltoppers, on the other end of things, have struggled to stop the run. Allowing 185.1 rushing yards per game, which is seventh in Conference USA is where the Hilltoppers will find themselves at a disadvantage.
Veltkamp and Hilltoppers' Pass Offense
Led primarily by quarterback Caden Veltkamp, the Hilltoppers' pass offense ranks 28th in the country and first in Conference USA. They average 267.9 yards per game through the air. This season, the Hilltoppers quarterback has completed 239 passes for 2,102 yards and a conference leading 19 touchdowns.
After having the top passing defense for the majority of the season, the Flames now have the fourth best pass defense in Conference USA, surrendering 195.0 yards per game.
Tops Defense Still No Joke
Despite losing to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 12-7 last week, Western Kentucky did not surrender a single touchdown to a Bulldogs offense that ranks fifth in the conference. This season, the Hilltoppers defense ranks fifth in the conference in total defense, but has thrived against the pass, ranking second in Conference USA behind FIU.
