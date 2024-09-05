Week Two - Liberty Flames @ New Mexico State Aggies: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Last season, the Conference USA championship matchup featured two newcomers of the conference: the Liberty Flames and New Mexico State Aggies. The result of that matchup was a 49-35 Flames victory. Both teams looks a little bit different in 2024, but the Aggies lost nearly all of their production from last season to graduation or the transfer portal.
Can the Aggies get revenge on the Flames, or will Kaidon Salter lead Liberty to their first conference win of 2024?
Liberty Flames (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA) @ New Mexico State Aggies (1-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, September 7th
Time: 10:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM ET
Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium - Las Cruces, N.M.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: FSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM) and Radio:99.5 FM KXPZ / 96.7 FM La Equis / TuneIn App
Betting Line: Liberty -22.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
New Look Aggies
In a close Week One win, the Aggies showed off a new-look team that was able to hold off Southeast Missouri by a final score of 23-16.
The Aggies' quarterback play was rough as starter Parker Awad completed five of 18 passes for 37 yards and threw an interception. Kentucly transfer Deuce Hogan also saw some action, completing two of five passes for 23 yards.
Where the Aggies thrived was in the run game. As a team, they ran for 234 yards with Seth McGowan leading the way with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tayden Barnes finished the game with nine total tackles and one interception. Barnes earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week following his performance.
Flames Run Game Saw Less Of Kaidon Salter
In their win over Campbell, quarterback Kaidon Salter completed 16 of 23 passes, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. One aspect where Salter was very present last season was in the run game, where he was second on the team in rushing yards. Salter finished Week One with 53 rushing yards.
All-conference running back Quinton Cooley finished the win with 11 rushing yards and a touchdown. With one less major target in CJ Daniels, you would assume Salter would run the ball more, but he relied on Treon Sibley who ended the night with five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Liberty Leads All-Time Series
Liberty leads the series 5-2. New Mexico State's most recent win against the Flames came back in 2022. In four out of seven all-time meetings between Liberty and New Mexico State, the winning team has scored 49 points, so fans should once again expect a lot of points...probably from the Flames.
