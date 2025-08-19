Week Zero - Sam Houston @ Western Kentucky: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Here we go. College football is officially back and we are treated to a Conference USA showdown between the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday as both squads deal with a heavy amount of transition from last year's rosters.
Sam Houston State Bearkats (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA) @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, August 23
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY
TV: CBS Sports Network
Betting Line: WKU - 10 on DraftKings
Storylines
New coach for the Bearkats
Following the 2024 season, head coach K.C. Keeler departed Sam Houston and went to Temple to take over a program closer to home. In his place, the Bearkats brought back Phil Longo, who was the offensive coordinator from 2014-16. After stints as an offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, North Carolina and Wisconsin, he returns to Huntsville.
Two very different teams from last season
Looking at what happened between these two teams is tough, given the roster turnover for both teams. Western Kentucky is returning 34% of its production, while Sam Houston returns 40% of their production. Last season's matchup ended in a 31-14 win for the Hilltoppers on the road.
It's Maverick McIvor time in Bowling Green
By far the biggest pickup in the transfer portal for the Hilltoppers was Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor. In 2024, the graduate student completed 312 passes for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns.
McIvor was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS offenisve player of the year, voted First Team All-UAC, Second Team All-America by FCS Football Central. He finished fourth all-time in passing yards (8,012), completions (655) and touchdowns (63).
Along with McIvor, head coach Tyson Helton hired Rick Bowie to be his offensive coordinator. Bowie, who was with McIvor at Abilene Christian, saw his offense average 33.8 points per game, first in the United Athletic Conference and they also were the top passing offense, averaging 304.2 passing yards per game.
Helton brings Bowie to help replicate the Hilltoppers' success through the air. In 2024, WKU led Conference USA in passing offense and had the third-best total offense. With the departure of longtime WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp to Florida Atlantic, McIvor will make for a strong replacement.
Plenty of lost talent, but WKU should still be a top dog in Conference USA
It always feels like you can't count out the Hilltoppers in the CUSA title race. Even with most of their talent gone, they will always find ways to reload and be right at the top of the conference.
One name that we will hear plenty of is wide receiver KD Hutchinson. In 2024, he hauled in 25 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He's been with the program for the past three seasons, prior to that, he was at West Virginia.
Matthew Henry, a transfer wide receiver from Western Illinois, will be a deep-threat target for McIvor. He caught 64 passes for 1,1211 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played. He's been named to Athlon Sports Preseason All Conference USA First Team and Phil Steele Preseason CUSA All-Conference Third Team.
Running back La’Vell Wright will be a key piece to the Hilltoppers run game in 2025. After one season at Austin Peay, where he ran for 609 yards and five touchdowns, he joins the WKU offense that struggled to run the ball, ranking second to last amongst Conference USA in rushing offense.
What will the Bearkats offense look like in 2025?
One thing that is expected to remain the same in Sam Houston is who will be under center. Hunter Watson, the 6'3," 210 pound redshirt senior is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Bearkats.
In 12 games, Watson completed 175 passes for 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns. Most of Watson's production came on the ground, rushing for 647 yards and nine touchdowns.
Some names around a Bearkats offense which will look new is running back Elijah Green, a running back who is transferring from Indiana, who, before that, was at North Carolina. In seven games last season, he ran for 201 yards and five touchdowns for the CFP Hoosiers. His best season came in 2022, rushing for 558 yards and eight touchdowns for UNC.
Expect wide receiver Qua’Vez Humphreys to be a target for Watson. Humphreys, who is a returner, caught 20 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, will be the top wideout going into the season.
New look defense in Huntsville
Although the Bearkats return 60% of their offensive production, the downside is that only 20% of the defense is back, which is 135th in FBS. The entire starting defense from their bowl game is now gone.
One key returner is linebacker CJ Johnson, who appeared in all 13 games last season, posting 16 total tackles (12 solo/four assisted), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
West Virginia transfer defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton is a name to keep an eye on. The 6'1," 260 pound redshirt senior was named to Conference USA's Preseason Watchlist.
Within that defensive line is Keelan Cox, who spent time at Alabama, Wyoming and most recently, Texas Southern in the SWAC. Last season, Cox was named to the All-SWAC second team after posting 37 total tackles (17 solo/20 assisted), nine tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception.
Two cornerbacks to keep an eye out for are Emon Allen and Jace Arnold. Allen, a returner, posted 12 total tackles (10 solo/two assisted), two tackles for loss and one pass deflected in nine games played. He was named to the Conference USA Preseason watch list.
Arnold, a transfer from Wisconsin, played in ten games last season, posting only one total tackle. Most of his production came on special teams. A former four-star per 247Sports, maybe at Sam Houston, he can rebound and see a lot more playing time.
