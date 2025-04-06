Western Kentucky Alum John Haggerty Re-Signs With Toronto Argonauts
Former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers punter John Haggerty signed a new deal with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts this week.
Haggerty recently finished his third season in Toronto after the Argonauts drafted the Australian fourth overall in the 2022 CFL Global Draft. He was named a CFL East All-Star in 2022 and 2024 and helped Toronto to Grey Cup titles in both of those seasons.
Over his first three years in Canada, Haggerty has accumulated an average of 48.9 yards per punt on 260 attempts, appearing in 47 regular-season games.
In three seasons with WKU, Haggerty averaged 46.5 yards per punt on 134 attempts. In the 2019 season, his first playing American football, Haggerty set the WKU program record with 45.9 yards per punt. He was also the first WKU punter to receive a First Team All-Conference award since the 2004 season.
CFL training camps open on May 11.