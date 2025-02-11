2025 NFL Draft Profile: Eastern Michigan QB Cole Snyder
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’2"
Weight: 205 pounds
High School: Southwestern HS
Hometown: Lakewood, NY
Cole Snyder, a sixth-year quarterback in the 2024 season, brings a wealth of experience as a 2025 NFL Draft prospect. Snyder started 37 consecutive games from 2022 to 2024, demonstrating his durability and resilience while navigating the highs and lows of his years as a starter.
He began his career at Rutgers, where he saw limited action before transferring to Buffalo. As the Bulls’ starting quarterback for two seasons, Snyder helped lead the team to a Camellia Bowl victory in 2022 and became only the third quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000+ yards in a single season (2022). He also finished his Buffalo career as just the seventh quarterback in program history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards.
Following a disappointing 2023 season and the departure of head coach Maurice Linguist, Snyder entered the transfer portal. He opted to stay within the MAC, joining head coach Chris Creighton at Eastern Michigan. In his lone season with the Eagles, Snyder started all 12 games, accounting for 19 total touchdowns—15 passing and four rushing—in a campaign that highlighted his ability as a dual-threat quarterback.
STRENGTHS
What immediately stands out in Cole Snyder’s game is his polish. Mechanically, Snyder is a joy to watch because of how clean and refined his fundamentals are. He plays with a strong base and consistent footwork on his dropbacks, demonstrating excellent balance and efficiency.
His release is quick, strong, and compact, with a smooth motion that generates plenty of torque. He does an outstanding job of keeping his front arm tucked, allowing him to generate power with minimal wasted movement.
As an athlete, Snyder is far from a stationary target in the pocket. He has proven to be a legitimate threat in the run game, unafraid of contact and capable of creating highlight-reel plays. At the 4:01 mark in the video linked below, Snyder pulls the ball on a zone read, then fully hurdles the first defender attempting to bring him down.
Snyder’s tape is also filled with several back-shoulder throws, a testament to both his timing and accuracy. Over his six years in college football, he has showcased the ability to make every throw on the field—short, intermediate, and deep—delivering with both accuracy and velocity.
One of the most remarkable aspects of Snyder’s game is his ability to deliver high-level throws under heavy duress. On multiple occasions, he has connected on downfield passes while being hit or unable to fully set his base, at times relying, for the most part, on his pure arm talent.
At the 1:22 mark in the video linked below, Snyder makes one of those "next-level" throws in less than ideal pocket conditions. After the snap, his running back gets beaten by an edge rusher on his blind side. Despite the pressure, Snyder remains composed and delivers a perfectly placed touchdown pass against man coverage—all while throwing from the opposite hash and taking a hit just as the ball leaves his hand. It’s the kind of throw that signals NFL-level ability.
WHAT’S NEXT
In preparation for his pro day, Snyder is currently training in New Jersey with renowned quarterback coach Tony Racioppi and at “TEST Football Academy” which focuses on combine specific training.
