MAC Football: Miami RedHawks Slight Favorites To Repeat As Champions
Over the last four seasons, a different Mid-American Conference team has won the league's championship game each year. Will that trend continue in 2024? Or, will we see one of the league's recent powers lift the trophy again?
The 2023 champions of the league were Chuck Martin's Miami RedHawks. No team has repeated as MAC champions since the 2011 and 2012 Northern Illinois Huskies.
On FanDuel, the RedHawks are slight favorites to win the conference again, sitting at +240. They sit just above the Toledo Rockets, who are +290. Northern Illinois (+650) and and Bowling Green (+700) round out the top four.
Miami have won the MAC title game four times in six appearances. In addition to the 2023 title, Miami won the 2019, 2010, and 2003 championship bouts.
Miami's 2024 campaign begins on August 31 when the RedHawks take a trip to Northwestern.
