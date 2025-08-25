Week 1 - Lafayette Leopards @ Bowling Green Falcons: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
A middle-of-the-road 7-6 finish to Bowling Green's 2024 season resulted in the Falcons' management changing regimes and hiring former NFL legend Eddie George as the team's head coach after a successful four-year tenure at FCS Tennessee State. They play host to Patriot League opponent Lafayette, who will look to create the first FCS/FBS upset of the 2025 CFB season.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's season opener matchup:
Lafayette Leopards (0-0, 0-0 Patriot League) @ Bowling Green Falcons (0-0, 0-0 MAC)
Date: Thursday, August 28
Time: 6 p.m. ET // 3 p.m. PT
Location: Doyt L. Perry Stadium - Bowling Green, OH
TV: ESPN+
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Bowling Green -16.5 on FanDuel
New Beginnings For BGSU, Eddie George
A gaping hole was left in the Bowling Green coaching staff when seven-year head coach Scot Loeffler accepted a position as the quarterbacks coach for the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. That hole was quickly filled with a high-profile hire, adding 2024 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in early March. George joins the Falcons after four seasons at FCS Tennessee State and looks to elevate the program toward the top of the Mid-American Conference standings in the near future.
BGSU's first test in 2025 being against an FCS opponent in Lafayette should allow George an ideal opportunity to showcase his coaching ability, and an attempt to quickly match the hype his arrival in the state where he originally rose to college football stardom has created among fans of the sport.
Bowling Green's High Ceiling in the Secondary
With just one player, center Alex Padgett, being consistently named to Preseason All-MAC teams, much of Bowling Green's success will have to come from unexpected areas. The most likely of said areas is their defensive secondary, led by Dayton transfer linebacker Gideon Lampron. The first team 2024 All-Pioneer Football League selection has quickly garnered national recognition through both his unique middle name, Espn (yes, really), and his disruptive defensive play.
With Lampron slated to command the middle of the field, much of the other expectations and responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of safety Darius Lorfils, among others. The absence of 2024 star LB Joseph Sipp Jr. and cornerback Jordan Oladokun will be felt immediately, and lesser-known names will be looked upon to make an early statement in Week One.
Leopards Look For Run-Game Solution
Lafayette finished their 2024 season at just 6-6 and fifth in the Patriot League, but the Leopards were not without their share of bright spots. Arguably their biggest star however, running back Jamar Curtis, entered the transfer portal early in the offseason and took his talents to rising FCS program Sacramento State. Preseason All-Patriot League wide receiver Elijah Steward will garner much of Bowling Green's defensive attention, leaving starting quarterback Dean Denobile with a difficult task through the air.
If head coach John Troxell has any hope in staging an upset, the team's relatively unknown RB room with zero returning rushers with over 100 yards in 2024 will have to carry quite a large load.
