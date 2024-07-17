Are The Dallas Cowboys The Ideal Landing Spot for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty?
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was a nearly-universally praised player last season, leading the NCAA in yards from scrimmage per game with over 150. Jeanty is already being discussed as one the best running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently published a list of offensive prospects who would be ideal first picks for all 32 NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Therein, Sikkema indicated that Jeanty would be an ideal fit for the NFC East's Dallas Cowboys.
"Simply put: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the best running back in college football last year. With a wide receiver background, he is a true threat as both a runner and receiver. He recorded more than 1,900 all-purpose yards with 0.55 PFF wins above average, the sixth-highest single-season WAA score for a college running back in the PFF era. The Cowboys have the lowest-ceiling running back room in the NFL heading into 2024, and Jeanty would be an obvious fix."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, in addition to earning first-team All-America honors from ESPN, USA Today, and College Football Network. Boise State's 2024 season is set to begin on August 31 at Georgia Southern.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.