Boise State Football: Malakai Williams Named One of CFB's Top Portal Additions For 2025
In their 2024 run to the College Football Playoff, the Boise State Broncos accumulated more sacks than any other FBS squad with 55. That pass rush could once again be one of the most formiddable in college football in 2025. Boise State signed seven players in the transfer portal, four of which are defensive linemen.
After the Broncos were recently placed at #24 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2025 season, the outlet named former Idaho defensive end Malakai Williams as Boise State's top transfer portal signing in the 2025 class this week along with the top transfer signings for every team in that top 25.
"The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior was a two-time team captain at Idaho and one of the more disruptive edge rushers in the Big Sky last season, recording 37 pressures according to Pro Football Focus and producing 35 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks."
Williams is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. He was an All-Big Sky Honorable Mention last season with Idaho.
While Boise State lose defensive leader Ahmed Hassanein to the NFL Draft this spring, they retain Jayden Virgin-Morgan who contributed ten sacks in 2024. Williams comes in with a group of defensive lineman signings that includes ex-BYU Cougar David Latu, Arizona's Keanu Mailoto, and Hawaii's Dion Washington.
The Broncos are currently scheduled to open the season on August 30 against South Florida.
