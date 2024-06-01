Can Boise State Football Win 9 Games in 2024? FanDuel Odds Favor It.
The Boise State Broncos enter the season as one of the G5's best candidates for the College Football Playoff. Considering their Mountain West Championship in 2023 and their historical success as a program, it makes sense.
It likely won't be easy in Spencer Danielson's first full season at the helm of the program, but some sportsbooks are projecting the Broncos to have another extremely strong season.
As of May 31, FanDuel gives the Broncos -168 odds to finish over 8.5 wins on the season. A $100 bet would net a profit of about 59 dollars.
Boise State has +134 odds to finish under 8.5 wins on the season. A $100 bet would net a profit of $134 if Boise State failed to hit that win total.
Boise State open the 2024 season on August 31 when they travel to Georgia Southern. They'll follow that up with a road date at Oregon, then open their home slate on September 21 against Portland State. They will then host Washington State on September 28 before opening up Mountain West Conference play. The Broncos were 6-2 in league play last season.
Boise State has won at-least eight games every season but two (2020 and 2021) since the start of the 1999 season. They have won at-least nine games 19 times in that span.
