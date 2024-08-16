G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Player on the 2024 Polynesian CFB Player of the Year Award Watch List

Joe Londergan

Dec 31, 2020; Tucson, AZ, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive lineman Soane Toia (78) against the Ball State Cardinals during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the watch list for the 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The award is meant to honor the top player in FBS of Polynesian ancestry.

96 total players from 37 different FBS schools made this year's list. 28 of those players came from the Group of Five. Those 28 players are listed below in alphabetical order.

Falepule Alo - OL - Utah State

Tupu Alualu - DL - San Diego State

Sone Aupiu - LB - New Mexico State

Jacob Dejesus - WR - UNLV

Ezra Evaimalo - DL - Hawai'i

Tui Faumuina-Brown - LB - Connecticut

Luke Felix-Fualalo - OL - Hawai'i

Taniela Latu - LB - San Jose State

Quincy Likio - DL - San Jose State

Tatuo Martinson - DL - UNLV

Tongiaki Mateialona - LB - Nevada

Tavo Motu'apuaka - OL - Utah State

Sergio Muasau - OL - Hawai'i

Myles Murao - OL - San Diego State

Tuasivi Nomura - LB - Fresno State

Jonah Panoke - WR - Hawai'i

Shae Suiaunoa - LB - Wyoming

Maurice Ta'ala - OL - Hawai'i

Tavita Tafuna - DL - UTEP

Marist Talavou - OL - San Jose State

Venly Tatafu - OL - UTSA

Daniel Taumalolo - OL - Fresno State

Soane Toia - DL - San Jose State

Sione Tonga'uiha - DL - UTEP

Nofoafia Tulafono - OL - Wyoming

Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli - OL - San Diego State

AJ Vaipulu - OL - New Mexico State

Mose Vavao - OL - Fresno State

The last player from the G5 ranks to win the award was quarterback Zach Wilson on BYU in 2020, when the Cougars were an independent.

Five finalists for the 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 3 and the winner will be announced on December 17.

