Every G5 Player on the 2024 Polynesian CFB Player of the Year Award Watch List
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the watch list for the 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The award is meant to honor the top player in FBS of Polynesian ancestry.
96 total players from 37 different FBS schools made this year's list. 28 of those players came from the Group of Five. Those 28 players are listed below in alphabetical order.
Falepule Alo - OL - Utah State
Tupu Alualu - DL - San Diego State
Sone Aupiu - LB - New Mexico State
Jacob Dejesus - WR - UNLV
Ezra Evaimalo - DL - Hawai'i
Tui Faumuina-Brown - LB - Connecticut
Luke Felix-Fualalo - OL - Hawai'i
Taniela Latu - LB - San Jose State
Quincy Likio - DL - San Jose State
Tatuo Martinson - DL - UNLV
Tongiaki Mateialona - LB - Nevada
Tavo Motu'apuaka - OL - Utah State
Sergio Muasau - OL - Hawai'i
Myles Murao - OL - San Diego State
Tuasivi Nomura - LB - Fresno State
Jonah Panoke - WR - Hawai'i
Shae Suiaunoa - LB - Wyoming
Maurice Ta'ala - OL - Hawai'i
Tavita Tafuna - DL - UTEP
Marist Talavou - OL - San Jose State
Venly Tatafu - OL - UTSA
Daniel Taumalolo - OL - Fresno State
Soane Toia - DL - San Jose State
Sione Tonga'uiha - DL - UTEP
Nofoafia Tulafono - OL - Wyoming
Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli - OL - San Diego State
AJ Vaipulu - OL - New Mexico State
Mose Vavao - OL - Fresno State
The last player from the G5 ranks to win the award was quarterback Zach Wilson on BYU in 2020, when the Cougars were an independent.
Five finalists for the 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 3 and the winner will be announced on December 17.