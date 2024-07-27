Fresno State Football: Tim Skipper Embracing Opportunity in Interim Head Coach Role
Earlier this month, the Fresno State Bulldogs found themselves in a familiar situation as head coach Jeff Tedford stepped down to focus on his health, putting assistant head coach Tim Skipper in charge in the interim. Skipper spoke with the media this week, ahead of the beginning of Fresno State's fall camp.
Skipper noted the main thing that changes, now that he takes over the head coach role, is the breadth of his focus with just over a month until the beginning of the season.
"I was locked in on linebackers. We have new faces and some guys that I'm excited about, and just trying to get them to meet their full potential. But now, it's the entire team. [I'm] having to deal with getting familiar with the offensive guys and all that. Coaches and understanding how we just call plays and things like that. We're always tweaking in the offseason, so I've got to get those tweaks down...But I'm excited for it. I come from a coaching family, so I always had that big picture mentality. I'm ready for it."
Skipper is confident the offensive side of the coaching side of things are going to work out, especially considering his own knowledge gained from his family. Skipper's father was an offensive assistant in the NFL for over thirty years and his brother Kelly, currently with the Buffalo Bills, has been a running backs coach in the NFL since 2007.
Now, while Skipper was the interim head coach prior for Fresno State's win in the New Mexico Bowl last season, leading the team for at least a full season gives him the chance to fulfill his goal of becoming a permanent head coach.
"I'm excited about it. I haven't really had time to let my heart and feelings get involved in it...But I am definitely excited. I love the grind. That's why I do what I do...I love seeing the development happen. So it will be exciting to see the development happen."
The Fresno State grad and former Bulldog linebacker went on to say discuss how he's determined to not let the excitement of the moment get in the way of the preparations that still need to be made. After all, the Bulldogs travel to Michigan for their season opener on August 31 in primetime.
"I'm just excited to represent the Valley. We're going to keep that Valley toughness, Valley strong, and we're going to go play these games."