Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Believes League Can Compete In College Football Playoff
Mountain West Media Days began in Las Vegas on Wednesday, including opening remarks from Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez.
The first question Nevarez was asked was about the recently expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format. The first-year commissioner indicated excitement and optimism about the opportunities that presents for the conference.
"Every FBS league will have equal access to that playoff. The five top conference champions get automatic qualifications and seven are chosen at large. Since 2009, the Mountain West, specifically [former commissioner] Craig Thompson, have been leaders and advocate in getting this expanded playoff adopted and retaining that equity of access. Our goal is to annually qualify for that AQ as well as be considered for at-large opportunities. Our non-conference scheduling this season reflects all of these goals."
One of the biggest questions that arises when talking about this new format is whether Group of Five teams will be able get past the first-round, or further. new yesThe Mountain West commissioner, she believes her conference will be just fine.
"I think we're positioned to do that now," said Nervarez. "I think our schools are committed even before the expanded playoffs. As I mentioned, we have nationally ranked and positioned ourselves to be in that spot. The expansion of the playoff brings us new opportinity."
Despite the lack of New Years Six Bowl appearances in the last decade (Boise State's 2014 Fiesta Bowl appearance was the most recent for the MWC), Nevarez believes that the recent trends and the league's competitive balance of team will land the Mountain West in a good position.
"We certainly are on an upwards trajectory," said Nevarez. "Even in basketball, football and all over the other sports, we've weathered a lot of change. We are that league that when we have talent, we end up beating talent into other institutions, but we constantly rebuild. I think that is a hallmark of the Mountain West and I think you're seeing a desire and commitment to stay current and to be competitive in this environment."
Boise State was picked to win the MWC in this week's league media poll. In Spencer Danielson's first full year as the Broncos' head coach, they are positioned to be a potential CFP participant, but will likely need a boost from factors outside thier control to realize Nevarez's optimistic expectations.
Mountain West Media Days continue on Thursday from Las Vegas.