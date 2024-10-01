NFL Draft: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Projected To Houston Texans in Round 1
Do we need more evidence that Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the top running back in this year's draft class?
On SI NFL Draft writer Cory Kinnan recently projected Jeanty to be the first running back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Furthermore, Jeanty is expected to be a great fit for the Houston Texans organization.
"The Texans are primed for years of success and are in position to make their offense even more lethal. They do that here selecting the only running back in this mock draft in the form of Boise State's Ashton Jeanty," Kinnan noted.
Jeanty has been dominant to start the 2024 college football season after a 2023 campaign where he led FBS in yards from scrimmage per game with 158.67. He was third in the NCAA with 1,916 total all-purpose yards last season.
The 5'9" 215-pound junior played his high school football at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
