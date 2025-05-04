Opinion: Does San Jose State Football Have a Chance Against Texas This Fall?
San Jose State’s 2025 football schedule has been released for a few months now, and one matchup is more glaring than the rest.
The Spartans are very happy with their conference schedule, avoiding Boise State and UNLV, and getting to play rivals Fresno State at home. It seems like the Spartans truly have a shot at the Mountain West. But one non-conference game sticks out more than the rest: the road trip to Texas in Week Two.
The Longhorns are coming off a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance, where they fell to the future national champions Ohio State. During the season, the Longhorns took down ranked Vanderbilt and Michigan, as well as rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M. They appeared in the SEC Championship, where they fell to Georgia. Their record on the season was 13-3, a great first season in the SEC, and a very successful third season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
The Longhorns are losing their starting quarterback, running back, and top two receivers, but still return some interesting pieces, most notably incumbent starting quarterback Arch Manning, who has been waiting his turn to be the star of college football.
The Spartans, on the other hand, return a lot of important pieces, but have notably lost star receiver Nick Nash to the NFL. However, bringing back quarterback Walker Eget and running back Floyd Chalk IV are huge for San Jose State.
San Jose State opens the season against Central Michigan at home, a MAC team who finished 4-8 the season prior. Texas has it a lot tougher, opening up at Ohio State, the defending national champion who knocked them out of the playoff.
The Spartans should theoretically build momentum after an expected easy win over Central Michigan. Going into week two, they should be 1-0. The Longhorns, regardless of the result, will be coming out of what the college football public hopes will be a slugfest.
Of course, the Horns will be heavy favorites going into the matchup, but the Spartans, in my opinion, have a 10% chance to win. If momentum is low for Texas after a loss, and Manning is having a poor start to his career, the great Spartan defense could give the Longhorns a ballgame. Eget, being a returning starter, is used to the sport's bigger stages, and therefore could shine when it matters.
San Jose State has expectations of competing for a Mountain West title, and will be fighting with all of their might to give themselves a chance against the top dogs, before proving themselves against other Mountain West opponents.