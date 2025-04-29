San Jose State Wide Receiver Nick Nash Signs With Atlanta Falcons
One of the bigger G5 surprises of the 2025 NFL Draft was not seeing San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash have his name called. Minutes following the conclusion of the draft, Nash was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons.
After starting his college career as a quarterback, Nash is coming off a season where he led all FBS wide receivers in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382) and receiving touchdowns (16) on a San Jose State team that went 7-6, losing in the Hawaii Bowl against South Florida.
With Nash at receiver the Spartan's had the top passing offense in the Mountain West Conference, averaging 321.77 passing yards per game. They were also the fifth ranked scoring offense in the conference.
For his career, Nash finished with 163 receptions for 2,212 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the first NCAA consensus and unanimous All-American in SJSU program history. Nash was also a Biletnikoff Award Finalist and an All-Mountain West First Team selection last season.
The newest Atlanta Falcon will be joining a team that went 8-9 in 2024 and ranked fifth in passing yards (4,068). Expect Washington's Michael Penix Jr. to start for the Falcons week one.