TRANSFER PORTAL: Colorado State QB Stratton Commits To Iowa Hawkeyes
6'5" quarterback Jackson Stratton will continue his career at Iowa after playing the first two seasons of his college career with the Colorado State Rams. Stratton announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via X on Saturday.
The former three-star (247Sports) high school recruit from Mission Bay, California had been in the portal since December 5.
In 2023, Stratton took a redshirt season and did not play. Starting duties eventually went to Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who will once again be the Rams' primary starter. Stratton will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Stratton appeared in four games in 2022 for the Rams, completing four passes for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
At Iowa, Stratton joins an offense where the presumed starter is Cade McNamara. However, McNamara missed the majority of last season with an injury, showing how important depth is for the position. The Hawkeyes finished 10-4 in 2023 and were ranked #17 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25.
Iowa start the 2024 season on August 31 against Illinois State.