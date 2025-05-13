App State Football Signs Michigan Wolverines DB Ja'Den McBurrows Via Transfer Portal
Per On3's Pete Nakos, Appalachian State have signed Michigan Wolverines defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows ahead of the 2025 season.
McBurrows originally signed with the Wolverines in 2021 as a three-star recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Injuries mostly limited him in his four seasons with the Wolverines, including losing him for the entire 2022 season. He finishes his time with the 2023 national champions after appearing in 19 games and making 13 tackles with two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception.
Michigan's roster listed McBurrows at 5'11" and 194 pounds.
In 2025, Appalachian State will enter their first season under the direction of new head coach Dowell Loggains. Loggains spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Loggains inherits a team that went 5-6 in 2024 and parted ways with head coach Shawn Clark. The App State defense allowed an average of 412.5 yards per game in 2024 and 214.8 passing yards per game. They ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense last season.
App State opens the 2025 season on Friday, August 29 against an in-state opponent with the Charlotte 49ers.