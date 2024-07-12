Georgia Southern's Jalen White Named Among Top G5 NFL Draft Prospects
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, national outlets are hard at work noting players who have a chance to make it as professionals in the NFL.
From the Sun Belt Conference, Georgia Southern's Jalen White is beginning to emerge as one of the league's more viable professional prospects. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently named White as the league's best offensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Offensive Impact Transfers in the G5 For 2024
"White ranked seventh in the conference last season with an 85.6 PFF rushing grade. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he will bring ideal size to the position in the NFL. He finished 2023 with 34 runs of 10-plus yards and has finished the past three seasons with a max speed above 20.0 miles per hour."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
RELATED: RECRUITING: New Orleans Area 2025 Athlete Commits To Arkansas State Football
In each of the last three seasons, White has averaged 5.6 yards per carry for the Eagles. In that span, he has also rushed for 23 touchdowns and 2186 yards on 390 carries.
Georgia Southern open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Mountain West favorites Boise State.