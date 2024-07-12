G5 Football Daily

Georgia Southern's Jalen White Named Among Top G5 NFL Draft Prospects

Joe Londergan

Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Jalen White (25) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Jalen White (25) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports / David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, national outlets are hard at work noting players who have a chance to make it as professionals in the NFL.

From the Sun Belt Conference, Georgia Southern's Jalen White is beginning to emerge as one of the league's more viable professional prospects. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently named White as the league's best offensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Offensive Impact Transfers in the G5 For 2024

"White ranked seventh in the conference last season with an 85.6 PFF rushing grade. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he will bring ideal size to the position in the NFL. He finished 2023 with 34 runs of 10-plus yards and has finished the past three seasons with a max speed above 20.0 miles per hour."

PFF's Trevor Sikkema

RELATED: RECRUITING: New Orleans Area 2025 Athlete Commits To Arkansas State Football

In each of the last three seasons, White has averaged 5.6 yards per carry for the Eagles. In that span, he has also rushed for 23 touchdowns and 2186 yards on 390 carries.

Georgia Southern open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Mountain West favorites Boise State.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt