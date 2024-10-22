LINKS: Coastal Carolina Fires OC Travis Trickett Ahead of Week 9
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers announced Monday that offensive coordinator Travis Trickett had been relieved of his duties. Head coach Tim Beck is reportedly expected to take OC duties, as well as Trickett's duties as quarterbacks coach.
"We appreciate everything Travis and his family have done during their time here at Coastal and wish them nothing but the best," Beck said in a statement. "I will be taking over the duties of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. As head football coach, I believe this is best for our team moving forward."
The Chatnicleers are 4-3 to start the season, with losses in each of the last two weeks. CCU lost 39-7 on October 10 to James Madison, and 34-24 this past Saturday to Louisiana.
