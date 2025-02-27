Marshall's Mike Green Praises Sun Belt Competition in Preparing Him For NFL
After a stellar 2024 season where he earned multiple All-America honors and led the FBS in sacks with 17, Marshalll defensive end Mike Green is expected to be a first-round selection in April's NFL Draft.
Attending the 2025 NFL Combine this week, Green spoke with Emory Hunt of CBS Sports in Indianapolis. While some national pundits may try to make a case against Green with the idea that he played against lesser competition in Marshall's historic season, Green isn't letting it bother him.
"I think it definitely comes with a lot of challenges, for sure. I think the Sun Belt Conference is the best G5 conference out there. So I know there could be some talk about like competition and things like that, but at the same time, the Sun Belt is still a great conference to play in."
Marshall finished the season with a record of 10-3 and their first Sun Belt Conference championship. The Thundering Herd beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns inteh title game by a final score of 31-3. Green had five tackles and a sack in that contest.
Green, at one time a transfer from the University of Virginia, also praised his experience at Marshall University. When asked why other players making their college decision should choose the Herd, Green said the following:
"I think it's because of the community, how much love thecommunity has for you, how dedicated the team, the athletic director, the president is to athletics. I just feel like it's like a all-ln buy-in by everybody that's at Marshall, including the university. They've got a lot of trusting guys and I just find it very beneficial to have people like that in my corner"
Green is working out at this weekend's NFL Combine among the the other defensive linemen and linebackers invited on Thursday in Indianapolis.