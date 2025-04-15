Marshall Transfer Wide Receiver Christian Fitzpatrick Commits To Oklahoma State
Wide Receiver Christian Fitzpatrick will join his fourth college football team this fall, suiting up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in his sixth season of college football.
Fitzpatrick had a career year in 2024 with the Marshall Thundering Herd, catching 34 passes for 576 yards and six touchdowns. He helped lead the Herd to a Sun Belt Conference championship.
The 6'4" receiver began his career at Louisville, where he only appeared in one game for the Cardinals in 2020. He then spent three seasons at Michigan State, where he appeared in 28 games with 22 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown, before transferring to Marshall.
A native of Southfield, Michigan, Fitzpatrick was originally a three-star prospect in the class of 2020.
Fitzpatrick joins an Oklahoma State squad that went 3-9 in 2024. The Cowboys averaged 262.3 passing yards per game last season, fourth in the Big 12 in that category.