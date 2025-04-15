G5 Football Daily

Marshall Transfer Wide Receiver Christian Fitzpatrick Commits To Oklahoma State

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) catches a touchdown pass against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) catches a touchdown pass against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wide Receiver Christian Fitzpatrick will join his fourth college football team this fall, suiting up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in his sixth season of college football.

Fitzpatrick had a career year in 2024 with the Marshall Thundering Herd, catching 34 passes for 576 yards and six touchdowns. He helped lead the Herd to a Sun Belt Conference championship.

The 6'4" receiver began his career at Louisville, where he only appeared in one game for the Cardinals in 2020. He then spent three seasons at Michigan State, where he appeared in 28 games with 22 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown, before transferring to Marshall.

A native of Southfield, Michigan, Fitzpatrick was originally a three-star prospect in the class of 2020.

Fitzpatrick joins an Oklahoma State squad that went 3-9 in 2024. The Cowboys averaged 262.3 passing yards per game last season, fourth in the Big 12 in that category.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt