NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Select Marshall Edge Rusher Mike Green in Second Round
Marshall defensive end Mike Green's professional career officially began on Friday night as the Williamsburg, Virginia native was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 59th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green helped lead Marshall to a Sun Belt Conference title in 2024, totaling a national best of 17 sacks as well as 22.5 tackles for loss. Green's sack total broke the single-season sack record in the Sun Belt, tied the Marshall single-season sack record, and earned the Sun Belt Player of the Year honor along with multiple All-American nods
After beginning his college career at the University of Virginia, Green spent the last two seasons in Huntington where he became one of the strongest pieces of Charles Huff's program. He totaled 127 tackles in a Marshall uniform, 32 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
At the NFL Combine, Green measured 6'3" and 251 pounds, posting 28 reps on the bench press.
Green was the second player from the Group of Five selected in the 2025 class after Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty went to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 selection.
The Ravens also took a Marshall player in the 2024 draft, selecting running back Rasheen Ali.