Texas State Adds Two Quarterbacks Through Transfer Portal
Texas State has added to their quarterback room with the addition of two transfers: Oregon State’s Gevani McCoy and Auburn’s Holden Geriner.
Geriner, a former four-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, joined Auburn in 2022 but saw limited action during his three seasons with the Tigers. He attempted just 20 passes during his time there and served as the team’s third-string quarterback for the past two years.
Geriner shares a connection with Texas State as a former teammate of quarterback TJ Finley, who previously transferred to the Bobcats. Geriner has two years of eligibility remaining.
McCoy, meanwhile, brings a solid background to Texas State.
He began his career at the FCS level with the Idaho Vandals, where he threw for 48 touchdowns over three seasons. In 2022, he was awarded the prestigious Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the FCS.
The following season, McCoy was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, recognizing the top offensive player in the FCS.
After transferring to Oregon State in 2023, McCoy won the starting quarterback job during fall camp. He appeared in nine games, starting eight, and threw for 1,300 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. McCoy also showcased his mobility, rushing for 328 yards and five touchdowns. He enters Texas State with one year of eligibility remaining.
The additions of McCoy and Geriner deepen Texas State’s quarterback roster, which also includes Nate Yarnell, Brad Jackson, and Gavin Parkhurst.
The Bobcats hope the duo will bring a mix of experience and potential as they prepare for the 2025 season.
These signings highlight Texas State’s efforts to compete at a higher level, with an influx of talent from programs across the NCAA.
