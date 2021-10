Tipoff Times Announced For Indiana's 2021-22 Basketball Schedule

We already knew the opponents, but now we know most of the tipoff times and television networks for the majority of Indiana's basketball schedule this season. Here is the complete Indiana Hoosiers basketball schedule.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tip times were announced for the majority of Indiana's basketball games on Tuesday, along with television partners for most broadcasts.

The season starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9 when Eastern Michigan comes to Bloomington to play Mike Woodson's Hoosiers.

Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable

November

Nov. 9 (Tuesday) – Eastern Michigan at Indiana , 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

December

Dec. 4 (Saturday) – Nebraska at Indiana, Time TBA at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

January

Jan. 2 (Sunday) – Indiana at Penn State , 4 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. (TV: Big Ten Network)

February

Feb. 5 (Saturday) – Illinois at Indiana , Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)

March