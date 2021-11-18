My Two Cents: Too Easy to Say This Wouldn't Have Happened a Year Ago

Indiana found a way to win a huge game on Wednesday night, and they did it with a bunch of unsung heroes stepping up in a big way in the 76-74 win over St. John's. That would have never happened a year ago, with further proof that Mike Woodson is fixing this team both physically and mentally.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You were thinking it Wednesday night, I know you were. And if you've been reading my coverage of Indiana basketball these past three years, then you know — with absolute certainty — that I was thinking it, too, following the Hoosiers' 76-74 victory over St. John's.

There was no way Indiana wins that game last year. Or the year before. No chance. But our opinions really don't matter as much as those INSIDE the program, not just close to it. Their words carry more weight.

Take Indiana preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, for instance.

"Last year, we lost a lot of games like that,'' he said.

Fellow captain Race Thompson knows the deal, too. He's seen it, he's lived it, and he's all-in for changing it.

"Last year we struggled closing out games and Coach (Mike) Woodson said it's a new year, and we're not doing that any more,'' Thompson said. "Yeah, a win like this gives us confidence. It's our home court, and we protect our home court at all costs. We made the plays that needed to be made at the end of the game.''

They sure did, and it wasn't just the two veteran forwards. Don't get me wrong, both had great games. Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, had 10 rebounds and four assists, and had a couple more blocks on the defensive end. Thompson had 15 points, and it seemed like all of them came at critical moments.

But here's the difference. The best thing that Mike Woodson has done as the new coach of the Hoosiers is instill confidence in his players, something that was sorely lacking in the brutal-on-the-eyes Archie Miller era.

Guys step up and make big plays now.

Imagine that.

On Wednesday night, several guys did that, guys you wouldn't expect, either. True freshman Tamar Bates was the best player on the floor in the first half — on both teams — scoring 11 points and helping the Hoosiers race out to a double-digit lead.

And in the second half, when St. John's was charging and the Hoosiers really needed a boost, sophomore forward Jordan Geromino was exceptional. He made all three of his shots and scored seven points during crunch time, including a massive three-pointer right after St. John's had tied the game.

Geromino is a freak athlete, but that's all he really showed as a freshman. He could guard people with his athleticism, but really didn't understand concepts — blame the teachers as much as the student — and he could rebound solely on his jumping ability.

Anything he added on the offensive end was a bonus. That's changed — and changed dramatically — since Woodson and his staff arrived in late March. They are constantly harping on these guys to shoot the ball, and they're constantly pushing them to improve their skills as well.

Geronimo's seven points were huge, and he scored them confidently. That never would have happened a year ago with Geronimo. And Bates doesn't play like a true freshman at all.

"Yeah, they bring it every day in practice. So like me and Trayce, we see it every single day,'' Thompson said. "We aren't surprised when they step up and they make those plays because they do it every single day. So like Trayce said earlier, it's next man up. You come in, you're ready to play. And they come in and they were ready to play, and it showed.''

Indiana's depth is so much better this year. Even sophomore point guard Khristian Lander came up big on Wednesday. Starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who was saddled by foul trouble much of the night, picked up his fourth foul right in the middle of that St. John's run.

Backup point guard Rob Phinisee, who struggled a bit on the night while he was fighting through a calf injury, wasn't the answer, so Woodson turned to "young Khristian,'' and Lander answered the bell.

He had a bucket right after Geronimo's big three broke the 55-55 tie, and had active hands defensively. He only played six minutes, but he held down the fort and kept Indiana ahead, and Johnson took it from there down the stretch.

"It's crazy that we have so much depth at the guard position,'' said Jackson-Davis, who joined Indiana's 1,000-point club on Wednesday night. "Xavier Johnson got in foul trouble, so Rob was playing, and when Rob got in foul trouble, Khristian stepped in and did his thing. So salute to him. It's only going to help his confidence and help him get better. We really need it, and I'm glad that he succeeded in this moment.''

The biggest and most obvious difference Wednesday night was that Indiana punched back every time St. John's made a run. The Red Storm would tie the game in the second half, and the Hoosiers would immediately answer. Over and over again.

Last year's Hoosiers simply folded like a cheap suit and went home. Their lack of fight in tough situations was a big reason why they went 12-15 last year and their coach got fired after four years of failure.

Woodson's arrival has been a huge boost, because this team is not only dramatically better defensively, but they also have the confidence to make big plays when they need to.

They proved that.

That happened with Thompson late. Needing a bucket in the final minute, he caught the ball in the lane with the shot clock winding down and scored on a little fadeaway floater. A year ago, he would have been reluctant to be that guy.

"It's just confidence in myself, and my teammates believe in me and coaches believe in me to make that play,'' Thompson said. "So I definitely have confidence to go and shoot that ball.''

It can't be understated either that Assembly Hall was on fire Wednesday night. That's a huge difference, too, from a year ago. The fans, who were forced to stay away all year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were into this game right from the start, and the students were loud, though a bit crass at times.

"That crowd it was electric, honestly. Big thanks to them,'' Jackson-Davis said. "Last year, we lost a lot of games like that and we didn't have that crowd. So having that crowd coming into Assembly Hall rocking like that, we are going to need that in the future because the games are just going to get tougher.''

The final play of the game says a lot about this team, too. Indiana led 76-74 with 8.4 seconds to go. You knew that St. John's was going to run something for Julian Champagnie, who already had scored 32 points and made six three-pointers. He was the leading scorer in the Big East last year for a reason.

On Indiana's bench, Woodson's assistants were pushing him to put Geronimo in the game to guard Champagnie instead of Jackson-Davis. He did, and it paid off in a big way.

Geronimo, who's so quick and strong, didn't give Champagnie any room, and crawled right up inside his jersey. He forced an off-balance shot from 25 feet that never had a chance, and Indiana won.

Geromino couldn't have done that a year ago. The moment would have been too big.

And Jackson-Davis? Here was a funny moment on that play. He raised an eyebrow when he got subbed for, and sort of gave Woodson a little eye roll. But when the shot played out, he was the loudest guy on the bench and the first to mug Geronimo.

A year ago, there would have been a player/coach drive-by moment with a string of expletives. This year, they're all bought in to a total team effort. And it paid off in a win.

The Hoosiers are 3-0 now, and they've passed their first high profile test. Champagnie is a stud, and Indiana withstood his best shot. St. John's is going to win a lot of games this year.

We learned a lot on Wednesday night. There are still some concerns, of course, most notably with poor free throwing shooting. And there's also reason to worry about the health of sophomore guard Trey Galloway, who took a hard fall on a flagrant foul and didn't return.

But here's the biggest thing we learned on Wednesday.

This isn't last year anymore.

And isn't that a wonderful thing?

