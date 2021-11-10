My Two Cents: Mike Woodson's First Win a Nice Moment, With More to Come

It's been a happy homecoming with Mike Woodson coming home to coach at his alma mater, and with Indiana winning its first game for him Tuesday night, the show has started. There's still plenty of work to be done, but it's a nice start — and a fresh start. It's all good.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The roars started early, from the first appearance on the floor of Mike Woodson's new basketball team. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was electric, with fans back in the stands for the first time in 20 months for the Hoosiers' 2021-22 season opener.

And Mike Woodson's homecoming.

For the first time since 1980, more than 41 years ago, Mike Woodson was once again the face of Indiana basketball, once as a great player and now as its head coach. He got a long standing ovation when he was introduced, and you could tell he was enjoying soaking in the moment.

"When I walked on the floor, I appreciated the fact that I had spent my career here as a young basketball player,'' Woodson said. "And when I left it — this team allowed me to go into the NBA and have a successful career in the NBA. And now I'm back. It's a special time for me.

"But again, guys, this is not about me, man. This is about 17 guys that are wearing this uniform that we're trying to get these guys back on top and teach them how to win basketball games.''

There's certainly some truth to that, that it is about the game and the result — Indiana won 68-62 over Eastern Michigan, holding off a furious Eagles rally down the stretch — but this is also very much about Mike Woodson.

And why? Because it's all the symbolism. Indiana basketball hasn't been very good the past six years, and Woodson — one of the school's all-time great players — has arrived to fix it. He's spent most of the past four decades in the NBA, and he knows what it takes to win basketball games.

And he plans on winning here.

"It's good to be back home. The fan base here is like no other fan base,'' Woodson said. "They stay in the game all the way from the beginning to the end. And that's helpful and that's healthy for our young team as we grow.

"We're going to need our fan base. So it was good to be back, but in a different way. I played here many, many years ago. Those were good times. I'm trying to get this team where it was back in the day. It would be kind of nice.''

That might take a little time.

Indiana was very good for long stretches of Tuesday night's win over Eastern Michigan. Their defense, which Woodson has been saying for months is ahead of its offense, was stifling early. Eastern Michigan only scored 19 points in the first half, with Indiana playing an aggressive man-to-man defense that emphasized putting pressure on shooters.

It worked.

"Mike is going to do a fantastic job here,'' said Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath, who was coaching his first game at his alma mater on Tuesday night as well. "He's already putting his stamp on the program. We couldn't even score the first eight minutes of the game, so defensively you are seeing what those guys can do.''

And Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's preseason All-American, was very good, too. We saw glimpses of his expanded game — he made two perimeter jump shots and a nice bank shot with his right hand — and he led the Hoosiers with 21 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 23rd career double-double.

He's also closing in on 1,000 points for his career, too. He's at 970 now, passing Isiah Thomas for 55th on the Indiana all-time scoring list. He's going to pass a lot of people this year.

For Jackson-Davis, it was great to be playing in a loud and rowdy Assembly Hall again after a COVID-infused year of playing in empty gyms. With six newcomers on the Indiana roster and four sophomores who didn't get to experience fan craziness last year, this was really new to most of them.

Only Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee really know what it's like. Miller Kopp played here as an opponent when he was at Northwestern, but it's not the same when that full crowd is rooting FOR you.

"Most definitely, it was great just having the fans back,'' Jackson-Davis said. "I know dang near more than half of our team has never experienced an Assembly Hall crowd. So, just being able to be in front of people in front of fans again, it really helped us.

"I think they got them out of their rhythm, too, in certain stages of the game, like when we needed a bucket or stop, they started getting loud. It's something that's going to help us and they're our sixth-man. So, thank you, to the fans, honestly. It's good to get a dub. The first one, so we'll take it.''

Jackson-Davis said it was great to get Woodson his first win, too. This team seems genuinely happy, a rapid departure from a year ago under Archie Miller, where frowns and rants came right along with all the losses.

Woodson has tried to pick his words nicely about the previous regime — the one led by Miller that never once played in an NCAA Tournament game during his four years at Indiana — but he inherited half of a roster of guys that didn't have a lot of confidence.

He's trying to instill that in them, and it's a slow process. Indiana looked great in building a 21-point lead on Tuesday night, but then looked a bit timid as Eastern Michigan came roaring back. Thankfully, Indiana made all the big plays in the final minutes to avoid an upset.

Mike Woodson had his first win. And there will be more to come. Many more.

"It feels good to be 1-0,'' Woodson said. "We have a long way to go, gentlemen, but yes, I will keep that ball as a souvenir.''

As well he should. Seeing Woodson come full circle has been wonderful, and now that the games have started, the ride is going to be interesting.

The excitement level is high, which is great, though the whining from the cheap seats has already started. (You will be ignored for now.) One game is in the books, and Friday can't get here soon enough. Northern Illinois is next, and the Hall will be rocking again.

Indiana basketball is back, baby. Not back-back, like the old days, but it's a fresh start with a familiar face. Mike Woodson is back on the Indiana bench, surrounded by friends and family, and for everyone involved, that' a wonderful thing.

