    • November 6, 2021
    Condon: Best Bets Week 10
    Publish date:

    Top Five College Football Picks Against the Spread
    Author:

    © Andrew Kulp

    Last week wasn't the prettiest, but we racked up another winning week going 3-2. Let's do it again.

    SMU (-5) @ Memphis, 11:00 am ESPNU

    Last week a perfect season came to an end for SMU. They get to get off the mat against a talented but inconsistent Memphis team. Tiger QB Seth Henigan has been very good, but is dealing with a hand injury. If he's right, Memphis can win this game. Let's grab the points.

    The Pick: Tigers (+5)

    Baylor (-7) @ TCU, 2:30 Fox

    It has been a wild week for TCU after the firing of Gary Patterson. But he stuck around the office for some extra time to help with the game plan vs Baylor. This is a huge rivalry game and I anticipate that we'll see the first inspired effort in weeks from the Horned Frogs.

    The Pick: Horned Frogs (+7)

    Michigan State (-3) @ Purdue, 2:30 ABC

    Here's a line that doesn't make a ton of sense. Michigan State is ranked 3rd, the offensive is explosive and has the Heisman frontrunner. Purdue has been up and down all season. Emotions in college football have to play a factor when handicapping. That along with the line says a lot. Letdown for Sparty.

    The Pick: Boilermakers (+3)

    Mississippi State (+4.5) @ Arkansas, 3:00 SEC Network

    Mississippi State and Mike Leach teams are too inconsistent for me to play them a lot. But I think we're going to see a fired up Arkansas team. They're the better side and it'll show up in a big way.

    The Pick: Razorbacks (-4.5)

    Oregon (-7) @ Washington, 6:30 ABC

    One of the most disappointing teams in the country is Washington. They welcome rival Oregon to town with a chance to derail the Ducks playoff hopes and salvage the season. I just can't find a way to see if happen. Ducks OC Joe Morehead was out when Oregon lost to Stanford and struggled with Cal. They are different when he's around. The Huskies offensive inadequacies are immense.

    The Pick: Ducks (-7)

    Last Week: (3-2)

    Overall Record: (16-12)

