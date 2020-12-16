Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2021 Recruiting Early Signing Period

8:04 a.m.- Receiver Jack Bech officially signs with LSU. He's the first receiver of the day to sign with the Tigers. Also expecting Deion Smit and Chris Hilton to sign today.

Here's Bech's journey to LSU and why playing for the homestate Tigers is a "dream come true."

Film Review

7:56 a.m.- Linebacker Greg Penn III officially signs with LSU. The only current committed inside linebacker, Penn III will likely immediately come in and try to contribute at one of the linebacker spots.

Penn talked about LSU's impressive track record of getting players to the NFL here.

Film Review

7:54 a.m.- Punter Peyton Todd officially signs with LSU. One of if not the top punter in the 2021 class, Todd figures to take over for Zach Von Rosenberg if the senior decides not to return for a sixth season at LSU.

Todd talked about here carrying on the LSU punter legacy that has grown over the last decade.

The Early Signing Period has arrived and for LSU football, it could very well be one of the most important 24 hours for the program and it's future under coach Ed Orgeron.

As it currently stands, the Tigers have 19 commitments in the 2021 class with the potential of adding a few more big names to the growing list of prospects. Orgeron said Monday that LSU is preparing for a busy day and while the team will continue its preparations for Ole Miss, he'll be available throughout the day for recruits to talk to.

"We've built relationships. These guys saw last year one of the best teams to ever play in college football history, and they remember that. And they see all those guys going into the NFL and having a lot of success, and they see us having a young team," Orgeron said. "Obviously we've struggled in some areas that we gotta get fixed. But they know that. It gives them an opportunity to come in and play early, see true freshmen playing, two freshmen quarterbacks playing and having success. We're fixing to sign another great quarterback on Wednesday. So they see the future looks bright."

The belief is that as many as 16 players will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday while the program might land an additional one or two prospects. It's been reported by 247sports that three recruits, linebacker Raesjon Davis and receiver Jojo Earle will sign in February which is always something to be nervous about.

“I am signing on February 3rd to see all of my options out and know exactly where I want to go,” Davis told LSUCountry on Tuesday.

USC among others are currently making a strong push at Davis. There was some speculation as to whether or not receiver Chris Hilton would elect to sign with the Tigers but after a last minute change of mind, Hilton will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Of the current commits, the Tigers have five players currently on the SI99 rankings including Davis, Sage Ryan, Landon Jackson, JoJo Earle and Derrick Davis.

As far as names to watch today as potential additions to the program, defensive tackle Maason Smith leads the way. The Terrebonne native is set to announce his college decision at 3:30 and sign with the program he chooses.

LSU is also in the mix for recent Auburn running back decommit Armoni Goodwin as well as current Notre Dame running back commit Logan Diggs.

Here is a full list of the current committed players in the 2021 class:

Garrett Nussmeier (QB)- Signed (7:32 a.m.

Jojo Earle (RB)

Raesjon Davis (LB)

Corey Kiner (RB)

Chris Hilton (WR)

Jack Bech (WR)

Garrett Dellinger (OT)

Landon Jackson (DL)



Saivion Jones (DL)

Keanu Koht (DL)

Zavier Carter (LB)

Sage Ryan (S)

Derrick Davis (S)

Peyton Todd (P)

Greg Penn III (LB)

Jalen Shead (TE)

Matthew Langlois (S)

Khari Gee (S)

Deion Smith (WR)

We'll provide updates throughout the day so make sure to check back in every couple of hours to get the latest, up to date news and reactions. Updates will be provided at the top of the article.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, no surprise, is the first LSU player to sign. Read all about his leadership of this class here.

The currently only committed offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger has also sent in his signing papers. Tigers hoping to bring in a few more o-linemen over the next few weeks.