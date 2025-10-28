Gophers football aiming to flip three-star offensive line recruit
Three-star 2026, Reno, Nevada, offensive lineman Kole Cronin has been verbally committed to Boise State since June 3, but he announced that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Monday night.
"After a great conversation with [Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan] I am so thankful to receive a D1 offer from The University of Minnesota!" he posted to X.
Three-star Utah offensive lineman Mataalii Benjamin decommitted from the Gophers on Monday, so it would make sense for them to look at another player to fill that void in their 2026 class. With early national signing day in December right around the corner, programs will be trying to flip recruits across the country.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Cronin attends Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno. He's viewed as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the state on most recruiting services. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,096th-best player in the country and the No. 7 player in Nevada.
Cronin took official visits to Nevada and California after he verbally committed to the Broncos on June 3. He holds other notable offers from Michigan State, Colorado and Arizona, among others. He's not ranked as highly as Benjamin or Daniel McMorris, who decommitted in September, but he would give Minnesota another intriguing project up front.
The Gophers currently have 24 players verbally committed to their 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports ranks it as the 31st-best class in the country. Cronin is a name to keep an eye on, as they continue to put the finishing touches on this cycle.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)