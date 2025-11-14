Gophers lose linebacker commit to Texas; attention turns to another possible flip
Portage, Michigan, senior Charlie Jilek flipped his verbal commitment from UCF as a tight end to Minnesota as a linebacker on October 1. He flipped his decision again to Texas on Thursday, but this time, back as a tight end.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Jilek was far from the most highly-touted recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he's the 1,451st-ranked recruit in the country, which was the 25th-highest-ranked player in Minnesota's 28-player class.
It seemed surprising that Texas would flip a Minnesota recruit of Jilek's caliber, but the option to play tight end at an SEC school likely played a big factor. Things became even more peculiar when Gophers RB commit Jett Walker announced an offer from the Longhorns, shortly after Jilek's flip.
As a native of Georgetown, Texas, Walker getting a scholarship offer from the Longhorns has to be a bigger honor than other schools. Walker flipped his original West Virginia commitment to Minnesota last week, and Texas is now looming. The Gophers will likely have to work hard in order to keep Walker committed to the program ahead of early national signing day next month.
Minnesota now has 27 players verbally committed to its 2026 class, which currently ranks as the 28th-best class in the country, according to 247Sports.
Jilek's flip is even more interesting as a tight end/linebacker recruit. The Gophers were previously recruiting in-state Triton High School star Pierce Petersohn as a linebacker before he committed to Penn State as a tight end. He recently reopened his recruitment, and Minnesota currently has three tight ends committed to its class, but Petersohn could revisit the Gophers as a potential option.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 27 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Jett Walker, RB (Georgetown, TX)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)