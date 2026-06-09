Minnesota Lands Dynamic California Pass Rusher Cameron Saunders for 2027 Class
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The Gophers landed a verbal commitment from 2027 California edge defender Cameron Saunders on Tuesday. He chose Minnesota over Arizona State, Utah and California as finalists.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Saunders has a productive junior season at Valley Christian High School. He finished with 64 tackles, 8 TFLs, 7.5 sacks and 5 fumble recoveries in 10 games, according to MaxPreps. He's also a dynamic track & field athlete.
Saunders was offered scholarships by California, Arizona State and San Diego State last fall, but he has received 10 more Division I offers in 2026. The Gophers have come on relatively late in his recruitment with an official scholarship offer on May 6, but they got him on campus for an official visit, and they've now landed a commitment.
Saunders is among the 10 highest-rated prospects in Minnesota's 2027 class, which now features 27 verbal commitments. The latest 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star recruit, the 744th-best player in the country, and the 59th-best player in California.
Utah pass rusher Ma'atoe Moe flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska on Sunday, but the Gophers now have three edge defenders in their 2027 class. Saunders joins Tennessee native Kelsey Rose Jr. and Roy Price from Newark, Ohio. It's a solid group as the program enters a new era of defensive line coaching with C.J. Robbins beginning year one as the full-time D-line coach, and Steve Stanard joining the staff as the rush ends coach. Minnesota could add even more talent to the position at this weekend's summer splash event.
Current 2027 commits (27 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)
- Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)
- Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)
- Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)
- Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)
- Cameron Saunders, Edge (San Jose, CA)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert