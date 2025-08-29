40 in 40: Why transfer WR Markus Allen is important for Mississippi State football
The start of the college football season is here. In a little more than 24 hours from when this article is published, Mississippi State will kickoff its season against Southern Miss.
There’s a lot to look forward to with this year’s team that features more than 60 new players on the roster. One of the most interesting groups is the wide receivers, who have only drawn praise from teammates and coaches.
In fact, you may recall, quarterback Blake Shapen called this the best group of receivers he’s ever played with and he’s entering his sixth season of college football. Most of the receivers are new to the team with just Jordan Mosley the only returning starter.
So, a lot of the new faces in the wide receiver meeting room will have important roles this season. And with the style of offense Mississippi State wants to run (score fast, score a lot), the Bulldogs need a deep receiver room.
That’s why not just starters are making this list of the 40 Most Important Bulldogs in 2025, but also the players listed in the No. 2 spot. That brings us to Markus Allen, the second-to-last addition to this series.
Who is Markus Allen?
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Allen was a four-star prospect out of Northmont High School where he caught 29 touchdown passes in two seasons. As a senior head had 884 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in only eight games. After high school, Allen signed with Wisconsin and played in three games as a true freshman, earning a redshirt, and ended the season with three catches for 65 yards including a 31-yard catch in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Allen saw his playing time increase slightly the following season, playing in six games and recording seven catches for 91 yards and one touchdown that came against Northwestern.
After the 2022 season, Allen left Wisconsin after a situation with police developed, and he spent the 2023 season at Butler Community College in Kansas. He was able to transfer to Eastern Michigan ahead of the 2024 season.
What happened in 2024?
Last season was Allen’s most productive collegiate season. At Eastern Michigan he started 11 games and ended the season with 43 catches for 651 yards and three touchdowns. He had a season-best nine catches for 187 yards against Buffalo. Allen was able to parlay that successful season into a move down south to Starkville after entering the transfer portal.
Why will he be important in 2025?
As we explained before in previous installments of this series, Mississippi State’s offense will try to operate quickly, which necessitates having more than just three or four wide receivers. The Bulldogs need more like six to eight good receivers.
Of the three receiver positions listed on the depth chart, we’ve already covered the three starters (Brenen Thompson, Jordan Mosley and Anthony Evans III) and two players listed as the No. 2 player. Allen makes it three.
What makes Allen special is the difference in his size compared to the sizes of Thompson, Mosley and Evans. At 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, Allen is one of the biggest wide receivers on the Bulldogs’ roster and provides a quarterback with a big target to throw the ball to. He’ll offer a change of pace at receiver.
Previous 40 in 40 Coaches and Players:
Coaches
Jeff Lebby, Head Coach
Coleman Hutzler, Defensive Coordinator
Phil Loadholt, Offensive line coach
Players
Deonte Anderson, DL
Jaray Bledsoe, DL
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL
Canon Boone, OL
Davon Booth, RB
Fluff Bothwell, RB
DeAgo Brumfield, DB
Jamil Burroughs, DL
Kalvin Dinkins, DL
Antony Evans III, WR
Kyle Ferrie, K
Red Hibbler, DL
Jacoby Jackson, OL
Jett Jefferson, DB
Branden Jennings, DL
Ricky Johnson, WR
Kelley Jones, DB
Luke Kromenhoek, QB
Brylan Lanier, DB
Jahron Manning, DB
Nic Mitchell, LB
Jordan Mosley, WR
Zack Owens, OL
Ethan Pulliam, P
Albert Reese IV, OL
Blake Shapen, QB
Isaac Smith, S
Blake Steen, OL
Malick Sylla, LB
Brenen Thompson, WR
Zakari Tillman, Edge
Seydou Traore, TE
Hunter Washington, DB
Will Whitson, DL
Ayden Williams, WR