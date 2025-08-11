All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Season Central: Schedule, News, Results

Follow along with all the news and results from the 2025 Husker volleyball season.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray confers with Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly after a call during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.
Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray confers with Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly after a call during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Another Nebraska volleyball season is almost upon us.

After 25 years under John Cook, a new era begins with head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. This new era has the same expectations, though, with the Huskers making the national semifinals in three of the past four seasons.

Follow along with all the news and results this season below.

  1. Preseason
  2. Week 1: AVCA First Serve Showcase vs. Pittsburgh, Stanford
  3. Week 2: at Lipscomb, Broadway Block Party vs. Kentucky
  4. Week 3: Ameritas Players Challenge vs. Wright State, California
  5. Week 4: Husker Invitational vs. Utah, Grand Canyon
  6. Week 5: at Creighton, vs. Arizona
  7. Week 6: vs. Michigan, vs. Maryland
  8. Week 7: at Penn State, at Rutgers
  9. Week 8: vs. Washington, at Purdue
  10. Week 9: at Michigan State, at Michigan
  11. Week 10: vs. Northwestern, vs. Michigan State
  12. Week 11: at Wisconsin, vs. Oregon
  13. Week 12: vs. Illinois, at Minnesota
  14. Week 13: at UCLA, at USC
  15. Week 14: vs. Iowa, at Indiana
  16. Week 15: vs. Penn State, vs. Ohio State
  17. Big Ten Conference Standings
  18. Preseason AVCA Rankings
Preseason

Week 1: AVCA First Serve Showcase vs. Pittsburgh, Stanford

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Pittsburgh

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 22

6 p.m. CDT

FOX

Stanford

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 24

2:30 p.m. CDT

ESPN

Week 2: at Lipscomb, Broadway Block Party vs. Kentucky

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Lipscomb

Allen Arena, Nashville

Aug. 29

6 p.m. CDT

ESPN+

Kentucky

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Aug. 31

11 a.m. CDT

ABC

Week 3: Ameritas Players Challenge vs. Wright State, California

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Wright State

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 5

7 p.m. CDT

TBA

California

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 7

1 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Week 4: Husker Invitational vs. Utah, Grand Canyon

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Utah

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 12

6 p.m. CDT

FS1

Grand Canyon

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 13

6 p.m. CDT

Nebraska Public Media

Week 5: at Creighton, vs. Arizona

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Creighton

CHI Health Center, Omaha

Sep. 16

6:30 p.m. CDT

FS1

Arizona

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 20

TBA

Big Ten Network

Week 6: vs. Michigan, vs. Maryland

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Michigan

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 24

6 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Maryland

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Sep. 27

3 p.m. CDT

Nebraska Public Media

Week 7: at Penn State, at Rutgers

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Penn State

Rec Hall, University Park

Oct. 3

7 p.m. CDT

FOX

Rutgers

Jersey Mike's Arena, New Brunswick

Oct. 4

TBA

TBA

Week 8: vs. Washington, at Purdue

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Washington

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Oct. 10

8 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Purdue

Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette

Oct. 12

TBA

TBA

Week 9: at Michigan State, at Michigan

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Michigan State

Breslin Center, East Lansing

Oct. 17

TBA

TBA

Michigan

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

Oct. 19

1 p.m. CDT

TBA

Week 10: vs. Northwestern, vs. Michigan State

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Northwestern

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Oct. 24

TBA

Nebraska Public Media

Michigan State

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Week 11: at Wisconsin, vs. Oregon

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Wisconsin

UW Fieldhouse, Madison

Oct. 31

8 p.m. CDT

Big Ten Network

Oregon

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nov. 2

1 p.m CST

Big Ten Network

Week 12: vs. Illinois, at Minnesota

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Illinois

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nov. 6

7 p.m. CST

FS1

Minnesota

Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis

Nov. 8

2:30 p.m. CST

NBC

Week 13: at UCLA, at USC

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

UCLA

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Nov. 14

TBA

Big Ten Network

USC

Galen Center, Los Angeles

Nov. 16

2 p.m. CST

B1G+

Week 14: vs. Iowa, at Indiana

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Iowa

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nov. 20

TBA

FS1

Indiana

Wilkinson Hall, Bloomington

Nov. 22

TBA

TBA

Week 15: vs. Penn State, vs. Ohio State

Opponent

Location

Date

Time

TV/Streaming

Penn State

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nov. 28

5:30 p.m. CST

Big Ten Network

Ohio State

Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nov. 29

TBA

Big Ten Network

Big Ten Conference Standings

Position

Team

Big Ten Record

Overall Record

Illinois

0-0

0-0

Indiana

0-0

0-0

Iowa

0-0

0-0

Maryland

0-0

0-0

Michigan

0-0

0-0

Michigan State

0-0

0-0

Minnesota

0-0

0-0

Nebraska

0-0

0-0

Northwestern

0-0

0-0

Ohio State

0-0

0-0

Oregon

0-0

0-0

Penn State

0-0

0-0

Purdue

0-0

0-0

Rutgers

0-0

0-0

UCLA

0-0

0-0

USC

0-0

0-0

Washington

0-0

0-0

Wisconsin

0-0

0-0

Preseason AVCA Rankings

  1. Nebraska
  2. Penn State
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Louisville
  5. Texas
  6. Stanford
  7. Kentucky
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Texas A&M
  10. SMU
  11. Minnesota
  12. Creighton
  13. Arizona State
  14. Kansas
  15. Purdue
  16. Florida
  17. Missouri
  18. UCLA
  19. BYU
  20. Baylor
  21. USC
  22. Georgia Tech
  23. Utah
  24. Dayton
  25. TCU

Published
Kaleb Henry
