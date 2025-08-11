Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Season Central: Schedule, News, Results
Another Nebraska volleyball season is almost upon us.
After 25 years under John Cook, a new era begins with head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. This new era has the same expectations, though, with the Huskers making the national semifinals in three of the past four seasons.
Follow along with all the news and results this season below.
- Preseason
- Week 1: AVCA First Serve Showcase vs. Pittsburgh, Stanford
- Week 2: at Lipscomb, Broadway Block Party vs. Kentucky
- Week 3: Ameritas Players Challenge vs. Wright State, California
- Week 4: Husker Invitational vs. Utah, Grand Canyon
- Week 5: at Creighton, vs. Arizona
- Week 6: vs. Michigan, vs. Maryland
- Week 7: at Penn State, at Rutgers
- Week 8: vs. Washington, at Purdue
- Week 9: at Michigan State, at Michigan
- Week 10: vs. Northwestern, vs. Michigan State
- Week 11: at Wisconsin, vs. Oregon
- Week 12: vs. Illinois, at Minnesota
- Week 13: at UCLA, at USC
- Week 14: vs. Iowa, at Indiana
- Week 15: vs. Penn State, vs. Ohio State
- Big Ten Conference Standings
- Preseason AVCA Rankings
Preseason
- Nebraska Volleyball Makes Statement at 2025 Big Ten Media Days
- Nebraska Volleyball Position Breakdown
- LOOK: Nebraska Volleyball's First Preseason Practice of 2025
- Nebraska Volleyball Debuts at No. 1 in the Preseason AVCA Coaches Poll
- 'No Days We Don't Compete': Nebraska Volleyball Players Discuss First Days of Fall Camp
- Rich Brodersen Named PA Voice of Nebraska Volleyball, Adds Iconic Sound to Devaney Center
- What to Look for in Saturday's Nebraska Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage
- Red Tops White in Nebraska Volleyball Scrimmage: Stats, Concessions Prices, Photo Gallery
- Four Observations from Nebraska's Red-White Scrimmage
Week 1: AVCA First Serve Showcase vs. Pittsburgh, Stanford
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Pittsburgh
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 22
6 p.m. CDT
FOX
Stanford
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 24
2:30 p.m. CDT
ESPN
Week 2: at Lipscomb, Broadway Block Party vs. Kentucky
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Lipscomb
Allen Arena, Nashville
Aug. 29
6 p.m. CDT
ESPN+
Kentucky
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Aug. 31
11 a.m. CDT
ABC
Week 3: Ameritas Players Challenge vs. Wright State, California
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Wright State
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 5
7 p.m. CDT
TBA
California
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 7
1 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Week 4: Husker Invitational vs. Utah, Grand Canyon
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Utah
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 12
6 p.m. CDT
FS1
Grand Canyon
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 13
6 p.m. CDT
Nebraska Public Media
Week 5: at Creighton, vs. Arizona
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Creighton
CHI Health Center, Omaha
Sep. 16
6:30 p.m. CDT
FS1
Arizona
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 20
TBA
Big Ten Network
Week 6: vs. Michigan, vs. Maryland
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Michigan
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 24
6 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Maryland
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Sep. 27
3 p.m. CDT
Nebraska Public Media
Week 7: at Penn State, at Rutgers
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Penn State
Rec Hall, University Park
Oct. 3
7 p.m. CDT
FOX
Rutgers
Jersey Mike's Arena, New Brunswick
Oct. 4
TBA
TBA
Week 8: vs. Washington, at Purdue
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Washington
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Oct. 10
8 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Purdue
Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette
Oct. 12
TBA
TBA
Week 9: at Michigan State, at Michigan
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Michigan State
Breslin Center, East Lansing
Oct. 17
TBA
TBA
Michigan
Crisler Center, Ann Arbor
Oct. 19
1 p.m. CDT
TBA
Week 10: vs. Northwestern, vs. Michigan State
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Northwestern
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Oct. 24
TBA
Nebraska Public Media
Michigan State
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Oct. 25
7:30 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Week 11: at Wisconsin, vs. Oregon
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Wisconsin
UW Fieldhouse, Madison
Oct. 31
8 p.m. CDT
Big Ten Network
Oregon
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nov. 2
1 p.m CST
Big Ten Network
Week 12: vs. Illinois, at Minnesota
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Illinois
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nov. 6
7 p.m. CST
FS1
Minnesota
Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis
Nov. 8
2:30 p.m. CST
NBC
Week 13: at UCLA, at USC
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
UCLA
Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
Nov. 14
TBA
Big Ten Network
USC
Galen Center, Los Angeles
Nov. 16
2 p.m. CST
B1G+
Week 14: vs. Iowa, at Indiana
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Iowa
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nov. 20
TBA
FS1
Indiana
Wilkinson Hall, Bloomington
Nov. 22
TBA
TBA
Week 15: vs. Penn State, vs. Ohio State
Opponent
Location
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Penn State
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nov. 28
5:30 p.m. CST
Big Ten Network
Ohio State
Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nov. 29
TBA
Big Ten Network
Big Ten Conference Standings
Position
Team
Big Ten Record
Overall Record
Illinois
0-0
0-0
Indiana
0-0
0-0
Iowa
0-0
0-0
Maryland
0-0
0-0
Michigan
0-0
0-0
Michigan State
0-0
0-0
Minnesota
0-0
0-0
Nebraska
0-0
0-0
Northwestern
0-0
0-0
Ohio State
0-0
0-0
Oregon
0-0
0-0
Penn State
0-0
0-0
Purdue
0-0
0-0
Rutgers
0-0
0-0
UCLA
0-0
0-0
USC
0-0
0-0
Washington
0-0
0-0
Wisconsin
0-0
0-0
Preseason AVCA Rankings
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Louisville
- Texas
- Stanford
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Creighton
- Arizona State
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Florida
- Missouri
- UCLA
- BYU
- Baylor
- USC
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Dayton
- TCU
More From Nebraska On SI
