Notre Dame Recruiting Preview vs Clemson

Notre Dame is set for a massive matchup on the field this weekend when they take on Clemson on Saturday night. With this prime time opportunity set, the Irish staff is also expecting a ton of talented recruits to be on campus this weekend as well.

With 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 recruits set to make the trip, Notre Dame is ready to put on a show and sell their program. They will be helped by almost every 2023 and 2024 commit who are also set to take on the festivities.

Let’s take a look at some of the key recruits who will be on campus this weekend.

2023 TARGETS TO WATCH



With limited spots remaining in the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame, it is a relatively small group of uncommitted 2023 recruits expected to be on campus. There still are, however, a couple intriguing players that the Irish staff is hoping to impress this weekend.

Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith was committed to Texas Tech since February, but recent interest from the Irish resulted in him de-committing the day before this game. Notre Dame and Smith have developed a strong early relationship, which led to him visiting and backing off his pledge to the Red Raiders. Smith is a dynamic slot receiver option who the staff hopes to impress this weekend on his first visit to South Bend.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee athlete Khalil Barnes is a talented athlete who could potentially play wide receiver or cornerback on the next level. Notre Dame is extremely interested in bringing in an athlete in the class that could provide some possibilities on both sides of the football. Barnes is a player that they are keeping close tabs on.

Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s wide receiver Ryan Mooney is still an inexperienced football player, who is just in his second year of playing high school football. At 6-4 and 170 pounds, Mooney is a height-weight-speed dynamo who has plenty of upside long term. Funny enough, he was at one time committed to Notre Dame as a baseball player. He has since then made the move to football, and the Irish are interested in exploring a fit.

WR Kaleb Smith - Frisco (Texas) Reedy

WR Ryan Mooney - Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s

OL Dominick Kelley - Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson

ATH Khalil Barnes - Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee

DYNAMIC 2024 RECRUITS ON CAMPUS



This weekend is arguably going to be the most impactful for the 2024 recruiting class. There is an impressive list of top recruits who will be making the trip, and ones that Notre Dame have already made top priorities.

A success this weekend can go a long way towards momentum across the board. Let’s take a look at several of the top recruits who will be in attendance, and where things stand currently. It is an extremely impressive list.

Hannibal (Mo.) High School running back Aneyas Williams is one of the big risers in the 2024 running back class. He is an elusive runner who profiles as an all-around threat on the next level in the run and pass game. This will be Williams’ second time in South Bend and he has been extremely complimentary of the program in the past. Momentum could continue to build this weekend.

Ainsworth (Neb.) High School tight end Carter Nelson is one of the more talented tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. Nelson has the type of athleticism that could realistically play wide receiver on the next level. At 6-5 and 210 pounds, he could be a great compliment to current tight end commit Jack Larsen if the fit makes sense.

Stafford (Va.) Mountain View linebacker Kristopher Jones is the type of long limbed linebacker that this staff is valuing tremendously. They have already made Jones a priority in the class. Jones could potentially play either MIKE or WILL linebacker on the next level. The Virginia native has visited Notre Dame in the past but this will be his first game.

Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut defender Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover. The younger Stover is a dynamic defender who projects favorably as a rover on the next level. Smart, smooth and explosive, he brings a lot of possibilities to the table. Stover was originally offered by Notre Dame after his performance at this year’s Irish Invasion.

Denton (Texas) Guyer cornerback Eli Bowen is one of the more important visitors to campus this weekend. His older brother Peyton is committed to Notre Dame in the 2023 recruiting class. Whether he was or not, Notre Dame absolutely loves Bowen’s film. There are a few challengers for his recruitment but the Irish staff continues to make the Texas standout a priority.

Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers cornerback Braydon Lee brings a lot of the same elements to the game that makes current Irish standout Cam Hart such a talented football player. He is an all-around player who also possesses outstanding length to the position. This will be Lee’s first visit to South Bend.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller cornerback Karson Hobbs is currently committed to the University of South Carolina. Hobbs is an impressive blend of length and athleticism, and still has substantial upside to his game. Despite his commitment to the Gamecocks, Hobbs has been adamant that he intends to let the process play out. There is serious interest in Notre Dame.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety Kaj Sanders was teammates with current Notre Dame players Steve Angeli and Jayden Bellamy. Sanders is a versatile player who can make plays at safety, cornerback and even running back on the next level. Notre Dame likes him at safety, where they continue to keep consistent contact with the New Jersey native.

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side safety Brauntae Johnson is one of the top in-state products in the 2024 recruiting class. While some programs see Johnson at wide receiver, Notre Dame sees him on the defensive side of the football. He is long limbed and explosive, presenting tremendous upside to the position. This will be Johnson’s third time on campus since being offered at the Irish Invasion a few months ago.

Here are the top 2024 recruits set to be on campus.

RB Aneyas Williams - Hannibal (Mo.)

RB Brandon Hood - McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy

TE Carter Nelson - Ainsworth (Neb.)

OL Kolson Clemons - Union City (Ind.)

OL Bodey McCaslin - Saint Charles (Ill.) East

DE Bryce Young - Charlotte (N.C.) Christian

DE Jide Abasiri - Prior Lake (Minn.)

LB Kristopher Jones - Stafford (Va.) Mountain View

LB Garrett Stover - Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

LB Sam Pilof - Middleton (Wis.)

CB Eli Bowen - Denton (Texas) Guyer

CB Braydon Lee - Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers

CB Karson Hobbs - Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller

S Kaj Sanders - Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

S Brauntae Johnson - Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side

2025 RECRUITS ON CAMPUS



QB Jamar Malone II - Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley

QB Nevan Tutterow - Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central

QB Madden Riggs - Omaha (Neb.) Elkhorn South

QB Kelden Ryan - Keller (Texas) Central

RB/WR Boston Carrasco - Jenks (Okla.)

WR Jerome Bettis Jr. - Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster School

WR Preston Bowman - Pickerington (Ohio) North

WR Caleb Calvin - Baldwin Park (Calif.)

WR Waden Charles - Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Canyons

WR Teaunn Hunter - Dayton (Ohio) Wayne

WR Quinn Morris - Plainfield (Ill.) East

WR Kaliq Lockett - Sachse (Texas)

WR Eric Slater - Roseville (Mich.)

WR Caleb Austin - Waxhaw (N.C) Cuthbertson

TE Marshall Pritchett - Charleston (S.C.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

OL Jake Cook - Westerville (Ohio) North

LB Noah Mikhail - La Verne (Calif.) Bonita

LB Blake Stovall Jr. - Keller (Texas) Central

S Dallas Golden - Tampa Bay (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

ATH Makhi Smith - Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County

There will also be some 2026 recruits on campus. Most notably, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell is set to make the trip. The 6-1, 170-pound signal caller is the son of former NBA player Raja Bell.



Golden is considered one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2025 class.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS IN ATTENDANCE



The Notre Dame staff is pulling out the big guns for the program’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year. There are expected to be 22 recruits from the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes on campus this weekend, continuing to develop relationships with the other recruits and coaches. They are also set to help with the recruiting and to sell the vision of the program.

A key commit on campus is Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen. The top commit in the class, Notre Dame must lock things down with Bowen this weekend.

It promises to be an exciting weekend for the commits set to be on campus.

QB CJ Carr (2024) - Saline (Mich.)

WR Jaden Greathouse - Austin (Texas) Westlake

WR Braylon James - Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

WR Cam Williams (2024) - Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

TE Cooper Flanagan - Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

TE Jack Larsen (2024) - Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic

OT Charles Jagusah - Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

OT Sullivan Absher - (Belmont (N.C.) South Point

OL Sam Pendleton - Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

OL Joe Otting - Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

DE Brenan Vernon - Mentor (Ohio)

DE Brandon Davis-Swain (2024) - West Bloomfield (Mich.)

DT Owen Wafle (2024) - Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

LB Drayk Bowen - Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

LB Jaiden Ausberry - Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

LB Preston Zinter - Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic

CB Christian Gray - St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit

S Peyton Bowen - Denton (Texas) Guyer

S Adon Shuler - Irvington (N.J.)

S Ben Minich - West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West

LS Andrew Kros - Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

