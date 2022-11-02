Oklahoma's Offensive Line Looking Forward to the Challenge of Baylor's Physicality

NORMAN — Bill Bedenbaugh is going to have his hands full this Saturday.

Oklahoma’s offensive line coach has had a good year so far. The Sooners came into the year having to replace Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes off last year’s unit, and OU hasn’t missed a step.

Behind the work from Bedenbaugh’s offensive line and running back Eric Gray, the Sooners have the No. 16-ranked rushing attack in the country, averaging 217.5 yards on the ground every game.

A new offensive coordinator came in, but the offensive line has played better and better as the weeks have passed by. At this point in the season, the offensive line knows what to do in the offense, and the group has focused on continuing to work together to overpower opponents up front .

“I feel like we’ve been improving good,” OU left tackle Anton Harrison said after practice on Monday. “We just started being more physical. I feel like our physicality has been good. Our effort, finishing on the second and third levels. Getting our running backs in space.

“Getting them one on ones has really been improving our run game a lot. Just knowing our keys and what the defense is doing. I feel like us being in the film room, knowing the defense has been at an all-time high right now. We still have a lot to get better at, and that’s what we’re trying to do is get better every day.”

But Baylor will pose a new challenge this week.

The Bears are the No. 22-ranked rushing defense in the country, now four spots ahead of the Iowa State Cyclones that the Sooners ran over last week.

Dave Aranda’s defense brings a new kind of stress to the offensive line, the ability to crater the line from the center.

There’s plenty of defensive line talent on the perimeter that the Sooners have already faced in Big 12 play this year, but Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika is a boulder at the heart of the line.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 358 pounds, the interior of OU’s offensive line hasn’t had to move mass like Ika all season long.

Ika’s size requires plenty of attention from the interior of opposing offensive lines, allowing Aranda to get creative with how he uses his linebackers to create free rushers to pressure quarterbacks and blow up running lanes.

It’s a unique challenge, and one that offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said makes early downs that much more important for the OU offense to have success on Saturday.

"They're really stout inside. Have played really well,” Lebby said. “I think for us, it's about being really efficient being really good on first down. Finding us in some better third down situations and staying on the field to create as much stress as we can for them defensively. But they're incredibly stout inside and playing well."

Lebby’s creativity in the run game opens up different possibilities for the Sooners.

Gray’s speed allows him to get into space, and the OU receivers are unafraid to throw blocks downfield which allows Lebby to dial up runs toward the boundary.

“That's definitely something we pride ourselves in, just blocking and getting after it on the perimeter,” receiver Marvin Mims said. “We're just trying to get the better of everybody. We know Eric is going to break some tackles and get loose, so we try to hold everyone as long as we can.”

But at the end of the day, the goal for Oklahoma’s offensive line will remain unchanged at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sooners want to win the fight up front, regardless of how tough the Baylor defensive front plays.

“It doesn’t really change that much,” Harrison said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. Be physical every play. Know what we’re doing every play and be confident. And we’ll be good.”

