How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Odds, TV Channel
EUGENE – The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are just one win away from an undefeated regular season; however, to secure a 12-0 record, the Ducks must first defeat their rivals, Washington Huskies.
“I think college football rivalries are extremely special. I think that’s one of the things that makes this fun: the excitement that surrounds the fans, the alumni, the people who have been a part of games like this for a long time,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It means a lot to us, certainly. But ultimately, it is another game. It’s the next game. And you don’t get out there playing with emotion. It’s about execution over emotion.”
The Ducks have lost their last three consecutive games against the Huskies and are determined to end this losing streak on Saturday as they host Washington at Autzen Stadium. A win would mark just the second time in program history that Oregon has gone unbeaten during the regular season. It would also extend the Ducks' winning streak to 13 games, dating back to 2023—the longest active streak in the nation.
How to Watch:
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks (11-0) will take on the Washington Huskies (6-5) on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Preview:
The Ducks enter Saturday’s matchup as the only remaining undefeated team in college football. Oregon holds an 11-0 record for just the second time in program history. Although the Ducks have already clinched their spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship, a win over the Huskies would provide the Ducks with more momentum heading into the championship game.
The Huskies, on the other hand, are in rebuilding mode after a season where Washington beat the Ducks 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship Game and went on to play in the College Football National Championship against last year’s champions, the Michigan Wolverines.
After the season, Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer left the program to take over at Alabama, where he replaced legendary football coach Nick Saban, leaving Washington with the task of rebuilding its football program. Current Washington football coach Jedd Fisch has been working to restore the program to its former glory, but that success has not come in his first season leading the Huskies.
The Huskies are 6-5 on the season, with losses to Washington State, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, and Penn State. Washington’s most recent victory came on Nov. 15, beating the UCLA Bruins 31-19, allowing the Huskies to become bowl-eligible.
Both teams enter Saturday’s rivalry fresh off bye weeks, giving each program an extra week to improve and prepare for the first rivalry meeting as members of the Big Ten Conference.
“It’s always about performance. It’s always about what we’re able to do on the field,” Lanning said. “I think I’ve said it several times: motivation is overrated. Our guys want to go out there and execute at a really high level. Since the beginning of the season, we talked about playing our best football at the end of November. Well, we’re there.”
Facing Oregon is arguably the Huskies’ biggest challenge of the season. Offensively, Oregon is led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is the NCAA all-time leader with 180 career total touchdowns (147 passing, 32 rushing, 1 receiving). Saturday will mark Gabriel’s 61st career start, matching former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix for the most all-time among FBS quarterbacks.
Defensively, Oregon is ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring defense at 15.7 points per game, while allowing less than 20 points in nine different games this season. The Ducks are also tied for the national lead in pass breakups with 57 and are No. 2 in the FBS with 67 passes defended. Getting past Oregon’s defense will undoubtedly be a challenge for Washington’s offense.
Washington’s offense has been primarily led by senior quarterback Will Rodgers. However, despite being an 11-game starter, freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has taken over in the second half of two consecutive games, most recently during Washington’s win over UCLA, where Williams stepped in after Rodgers threw a pair of interceptions.
Due to the fact that Fisch has utilized both quarterbacks situationally throughout the season, it is unclear who will make the start in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
“We will not announce anything,” Fisch said. “We will not announce who the starting quarterback is going to be.”
Like Washington, there is also some uncertainty about who will take the field Saturday for Oregon. Some of Oregon’s most influential players have been sidelined with injuries, such as receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.
Despite rumors that these players may be ready to take the field against Washington, there has been no official confirmation on the status of these players and likely will not be until the official injury report is released ahead of the game on Saturday.
“Just like I’ve always told you guys, when guys are ready to be out there on the field, we’ll see them,” Lanning said.
Prediction:
Oregon is favored to win by 19.5 points and all signs point to the Ducks continuing their dominant season against Washington. With Heisman-hopeful Dillon Gabriel leading an explosive offense and a defense ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring, the Ducks have the firepower and balance to control the game. Oregon’s secondary, which leads the nation in pass breakups, will likely overwhelm a Washington team that has struggled with consistency under two quarterbacks. While the Huskies’ defense has shown flashes of potential, it faces a monumental challenge against Oregon’s offense, which has averaged over 35 points per game.
Score prediction: Oregon 38, Washington 17
