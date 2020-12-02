SI All-American Basketball Candidates in New Jersey

Two high school seniors in New Jersey, plus one underclassman, have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

The SI99 is an inaugural ranking of Sports Illustrated's top senior high school basketball players in the country. The prospects who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Five elite underclassmen were also selected as All-American candidates, but are not reflected in the SI99.

A whopping fourteen prospects on the SI99 attend high school in Florida, by far the most of any state. California, with seven players, comes in second. Georgia and Texas (six prospects) tie for third. North Carolina is the only other state where more than four SI99 honorees are playing high school basketball this season.

For a breakdown of which of the 99 nominees have verbally committed to or are considering major schools in the Big East as their college choice, head to:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The New Jersey honorees, listed below by city, are:

Samson Johnson – 6-10 / 205 / C from Elizabeth, N.J.

Trey Patterson – 6-8 / 207 / SF from Somerset, N.J.

D.J. Wagner – 6-3 / 165 / PG from Camden, N.J. (sophomore)

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.