Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back, everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Starting it off, I told y'all in last week's blog that I've settled into Norman and I was going back in the lab to prepare. I've found my go-to workout spot and now, I'm starting to get back into my routine.

I've discovered the regenerative benefits to the body of infrared training and the great team at #RedEffect in Norman is leading the way. This week's session there was awesome.

Basically , the use of infrared lights while training stimulates the blood flow to help with recovery, cleansing the body, cell health and so much more. I'm sold on it. The Red Effect team put me through the paces during kickboxing class. It was good to let out some energy, and it was really good cardio as well. I had never done a kickboxing class so didn't know you use that much cardio and that much power and all of that.

I also recovered in the sauna. Their sauna is a little different, they had LED lights inside of it and each color that changed had its own meaning on how it helped to improve your body and energy. It had specific things for you depending on what you're feeling or what you need. It also had Bluetooth in it, inside the sauna, so I was jamming out and having a good time in the sauna while I was sweating. I'm hooked on Red.

I'm still connecting with 2021 commits and 2022 commits. Kinda hoping I can get to a couple of playoff games. I'm also gonna be helping out and throwing the football, things like that, getting a head start and helping out some high school guys where I can if they're in Norman or close to Norman. Feels good to be getting back into the groove, meeting new people and finding my sea legs.

Big moment for Billy Bowman, want to congratulate him. Great things are coming. Billy's awesome, have known him since Future 50. We were cool there, obviously he'd been committed to Texas for so long...I actually didn't know his dream school was Oklahoma. I can't wait to get with him so we can do some special things.

This is a huge pickup for us. Super excited for him. Billy is just an athlete, he can do just about anything on the field. DB, safety, nickel, wide receiver, running back, slot, kind of wherever you need him. He's versatile. So it's a huge pickup for us. I've been on Billy since he got the offer, telling him, 'this is the place. But I'll let you do your thing. If this isn't the place you choose I wish you the best but I would love to have you be a part of this team and the future with us here, so we can chase some Natty's together.'

Congratulations to him and his family, big things are coming!

Also I got my new couch yesterday, my Lovesac. If you know what a Lovesac is, it's basically a big 'ole couch that comes in modular pieces, so you have to start from scratch and put it together. It's modular so we can always change the configuration. It can even be set up as a super comfy bed for when my guys come stay with me. We did that a lot at Gonzaga.

It was real stressful at first, trying to put it all together. There were so many packets, so many papers, so much of everything. But now the couch is all good, it's set up, it's comfy. I'm actually laying on it right now while doing this. It's a process. It's my first couch starting from scratch, so it did take a while to figure it all out. I had help and it ended up coming together really well, just how we were thinking of setting it up, etc. It's awesome and really comfortable.

The irony hit me a bit while putting it together. When we moved into our apartment right next to Gonzaga, my dad put together the big Lovesac and the other furniture and got us settled in. Now I'm here (with my mom) basically learning to do these kinds of things on my own. Learning to be independent, regimented and self-sufficient. It's kinda cool. Very rewarding and I'm really excited to be in this chapter of my life, experiencing new things. I guess the #Lovesac will forever remind me of this stab at independence. Haha.

Lastly, thanks to all the people that sent the recipes after the last Sports Illustrated blog! I'm tinkering in the kitchen lab and will post my attempts at your recipes soon.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay safe, stay positive, and make sure you wash your hands.

