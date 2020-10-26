Top Recruit Caleb Williams in Norman for Good

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back, everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.'

Today is a little different. I'm sharing some big news.

The All-American Bowl is cancelled, which is a bummer. You've had future GOATs and some Hall-of-Famers that have played in the game, every football kid growing up has wanted to be a part of it. So while I'm very thankful to be named to the team, to be a part of the team, it kinda hurts that we won't get to play. They say we're still a part of it but it feels a little bit different when you get to go out on that field in San Antonio, the Alamo Dome. For all the people that wanted to go to the game this year or watch us on TV and support us, thank you. Hopefully you get to see us play in college, balling out.

Since the high school football season for me was pushed back and we're still not certain of exactly when we are playing, I have decided to start my transition, my journey on the next chapter -- the future. Preparing myself to take that next step in going to college. I have been doing that over the past few months, trying to figure out where I'm going to stay and things like that.

Norman, I'm here, baby! I've officially moved to Norman.

I have my apartment, got some furniture, still some more furniture coming. Still getting all my utensils, things like that so I can get my cook on (send me your best recipes). Essential things for my apartment. Gotta get those things before I get other cool things for my apartment. Customize my apartment in a creative way. Vibrant, big Boomer Sooner-type apartment.

I'm glad to be here in Norman. Like I said and told all of the people that read this blog, I was moving to Norman. I'm finally here and now I get to prepare in a special way before I officially enroll into the University of Oklahoma. Now it's time to get it on and intensify my work in the lab. Get more creative and specialized. Increasing the workouts and intensity over the next few months. Preparing myself mentally and physically before I get to that point where I officially can be enrolled at Oklahoma. Before I can be in the meeting room, on the field, in the workouts, preparing for the national championships we're focused on winning over the next few years.

Still finishing up at Gonzaga, but it's all online schooling for me. Graduation is June 6th. They have a few people that can go in, they call it hybrid. If you feel safe enough and your parents allow you to go in, only certain days of the week, you can go. You can't do it every day. A lot of people chose not to go in because everybody knows this COVID-19 is very real and very dangerous. A lot of people aren't going in and they're doing the online schooling, so that's what I'm doing all the way here over 1,300 miles away from Washington, D.C. I have all my books, high speed internet, printer, etc...I have everything I need to be successful in the classroom.

That's the main thing. Being able to be successful this far away, getting comfortable around my new home here in Norman, Oklahoma. Should be fun. Now with this time, I get to prepare like I've never prepared before to get ready for this next chapter. Hopefully go win a bunch of big games, a national championship and maybe get a Heisman -- maybe. It would be cool to be a part of those advertisements every year when it's football time. Heisman House, when they have Lamar Jackson, Tim Tebow, Baker, Kyler and all of them; it would be pretty cool to be in that.

And for the guys that I've been building a bond with, I'm here. If you ever wanna come to Norman and hang out with me, I'm here. We can look around, walk around, check out all the cool places, etc...or you can come get in the lab with me and get some work in... or whatever you feel like doing. I told my guys that I would get here early so I can prepare, so we can get to them Natty's. So I'm here, setting up shop.

Now come join me, like we talked about. Now's the time. Let's get the rest of the guys on board -- Tristan (Leigh), Savion (Byrd) Emeka (Egbuka), Bryce Foster, Camar Wheaton. Definitely need my running back and my linemen know how I feel. Actually, all my guys know how I feel and what we talked about. So we can finish the class out and have a top class. So we can start shutting these people up about Oklahoma.

Time to go win some national championships (plural) and shut these people up about Coach Riley and Oklahoma. The little curse in the playoffs...Gonzaga had a curse, too. Don't forget that. Gonzaga (my high school) had a curse for about 16 years or something like that and it changed year two. Almost changed year one, that curse....

We need to get these guys on board so we can change that so-called curse and as LeBron said, 'get this damn respect.'

The next time I suit up will be in crimson and cream.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay safe, stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#BoomerSooner

Twitter: @CALEBcsw

Instagram: ayeeecaleb